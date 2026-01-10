Bill Ackman Questions Credit Card Rewards Structure, Says Low-Income Consumers Subsidize Premium Cardholders Amid Trump Rate Cap Debate

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman raised concerns about credit card rewards programs on Saturday, arguing the current structure unfairly forces low-income consumers to subsidize benefits for wealthy cardholders.

Rewards Programs Create Hidden Cost Transfer

Ackman explained that points and rewards programs function as rebates on purchases, funded through merchant discount fees. These fees range from approximately 1.5% for basic cards without rewards to 3.5% or higher for premium “black” or “platinum” cards, he said.

Low-Income Cardholders Pay More

Since retailers charge uniform prices regardless of payment method, consumers without rewards cards effectively pay an extra 2% premium to cover benefits for premium cardholders, according to Ackman, who is known for his strategic market-timing investment bets.

“This doesn’t seem right to me,” the Pershing Square Capital Management founder wrote on X.

Broader Credit Card Reform Debate

The comments come as President Donald Trump proposed a 10% credit card interest rate cap, drawing criticism from Sen. Bernie Sanders, who had previously endorsed a similar proposal. Ackman also called it a mistake.

The critique highlights a structural issue in consumer finance where millions of lower-income consumers subsidize affluent cardholders through higher merchant fees built into retail prices.

Major card issuers, including Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) operate these tiered reward systems.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

