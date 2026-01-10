Dave Ramsey Says He's Become A 'Cuss Word' In Some Houses And 'That's Fine' – 'Everybody's Got To Have A Gift, I've Got It'

Dave Ramsey says he has taken a lot of flak over the years for telling people not to make expensive purchases they want.

Talking about why people buy expensive cars they cannot afford on "The Ramsey Show," he said his comments often upset people when he calls out those choices. Ramsey reiterated that long-term wealth comes from avoiding debt and limiting extra spending so money can be saved and invested.

"Mama’s going to be pissed at Dave Ramsey because her husband called the show and he said you’re stupid and Mama loves that car," he said. "How many times has that story been repeated in the last 25 years? I’m a cuss word in some of your houses. That’s fine, everybody’s got to have a gift, I’ve got it, I’m okay."

‘You Can't Print It In The Basement'

Ramsey said people do not go broke overnight, but through spending habits that slowly drain their money. He said he has met people earning $30,000 a year who still manage to save, and others making $130,000 who have nothing left. Ramsey advised people to cut out costly habits such as buying new pets, expensive cars, eating out, and vacations if they want to save money and improve their financial situation.

"You just look at it and go, ‘we don’t have any money, no, we’re not going out to eat. Why? We’re broke, we don’t have any money,'" he said. "You’re not in freaking Congress, you can’t just print it in the basement, you have to live on less than you make, and you have to have a plan and you have to be intentional."

‘I Make a Living Hurting Your Feelings'

Ramsey said people are obsessed with their feelings these days, but fail to see that having more money and being able to give to others is what truly makes one feel good. He said most Americans live paycheck to paycheck because of poor spending habits and the urge to appear rich when they are not.

"I’m not worried about your feelings," Ramsey said. "I make a living hurting your feelings. I don’t give a crap about your feelings. We live on the junk food of finance and financially we’ve got an obese culture that’s lost its mind."

