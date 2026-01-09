Joe Rogan Says He Agrees With The 'Idea of Capitalism' Because It Rewards Effort, Thinks 'Money Makes People More Productive'

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan believes incentives in capitalism push people to work harder and make progress because they are rewarded for their effort.

Discussing money and happiness on "The Joe Rogan Experience," comedian and writer Neal Brennan said capitalism pushes people into pointless competition against each other. Rogan responded that capitalism is not perfect, but it still allows people to use their skills to work within the system and succeed.

"I think the idea of your work and your merit and your ability to maneuver your way through the system counts up to something," Rogan said. "The more effort you put in, the more reward you get back. I agree with the idea of capitalism in that way."

Brennan made the case that raising taxes on capital gains would not stop people from building companies or taking initiative. He said people would still pursue the same work and ambitions even if incomes were nearly equal under a socialist system.

‘No Incentive to be Excellent'

Rogan said more incentives and competition make people work harder. In response to Brennan's point that doctors should be driven only by a desire to help people, he said good doctors can be motivated by both money and helping others.

"I think the idea behind it is that it doesn’t encourage competition amongst doctors," Rogan said. "If they’re only going to get paid a certain amount of money no matter what, they have no incentive to be excellent. Money makes people more productive."

Competition Leading to Innovation

Rogan said human beings are naturally pushed toward material gains because the system of nature rewards only the toughest and most competitive. He said this competitive instinct is what drives people to create, produce and build new technology as they try to keep up with one another.

"We’re so super complex that we don’t even understand our motivations for things," Rogan said. "All of our wants and needs and love for material possessions and all the things that come with it, all that is doing is somehow or another pushing innovation, pushing you keeping up with the Joneses, pushing some sort of a technological singularity that we’re pushing toward."

Rogan said we enjoy material things and rely on the companies that make them.

"I love having a laptop, I think it’s awesome, I really like being able to go buy a cell phone, I love it, I love being able to get a car," Rogan said. "I’m not making any of these things, and neither are you, right?"

Image: Imagn