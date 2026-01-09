Billionaire Charlie Munger, 99, Said Life's Struggles Are Inevitable, You Just Have To 'Soldier Through'—'Go Ahead And Cry. But...You Can't Quit'

Charlie Munger wasn't in denial about how rough life could get. He just didn't believe in quitting.

In what would be his final interview, filmed just two weeks before his death at age 99 in 2023, the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman sat down with CNBC and laid out the philosophy that helped him endure more than his fair share of hardship.

"We all know how to get through them," Munger said. "The great philosophers of realism are also the great philosophers of what I call soldiering through. If you soldier through, you can get through almost anything. And it's your only option."

He didn't say it like a motivational speaker. He said it like someone who had lived it.

"You can't bring back the dead, you can't cure the dying child. You can't do all kinds of things. You have to soldier through it," he said. "If you have to walk through the streets, crying for a few hours a day as part of the soldiering, go ahead and cry away. But you have to – you can't quit. You can cry all right, but you can't quit."

Quick asked him if there was a time in his life when he did exactly that. His answer was immediate.

"Sure. I cried all the time when my first child died," Munger said. "But I knew I couldn't change the fate. In those days, the fatality with childhood leukemia was 100%."

That son, Teddy, died at the age of 9 in 1955. At the time, there was no treatment that worked. "Now the cure rate is way up in the 90s," Munger said. "And it's an amazing development. Think of how much pleasure it's given me to watch the cure rate for leukemia."

Even in grief, Munger never lost sight of the bigger picture. "What mankind did, what mankind and civilization did was soldier through those tough years that took away my cousin, Tommy, from meningitis, and then took away my son Teddy from leukemia," he said. "Imagine a cure. Imagine pretty well fixing that disease for families who came into life later. It's a huge achievement."

Then he paused and added the line that explained why he still held on to optimism, even after almost a century of ups and downs.

"You can see why I like civilization," he said. "To me, civilization is what man has done with the last two centuries. And it's been a good thing to watch."

By then, Munger had faced vision loss, buried a child, gone through a divorce, and built one of the most successful investment track records in history. He'd done it with clear focus and blunt words. But underneath the biting wit was a core belief in perseverance — not as a self-help gimmick, but as a way of moving forward when there's nothing left to do but keep walking.

You can cry. But you can't quit.

That was Munger's answer to life. And two years after his death, it still holds.

Life throws curveballs — layoffs, unexpected bills, a partner who walks out, or a dream that doesn't work out. Everyone hits those moments where things feel unfixable. As Munger said, crying is allowed. But part of soldiering through means having a plan for what comes after.

Image: Shutterstock