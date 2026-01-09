Even With $175K Income, Couple Slides Into $118K Debt Saying 'We Wanted Nice Things' — Dave Ramsey Says 'Sell Everything In Sight'

A six-figure income didn't stop a married couple from sliding back into $118,000 in debt.

Jo from Dayton, Ohio, called "The Ramsey Show" and said she and her husband are back in debt years after filing for bankruptcy.

She said the couple filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and later believed they were financially ready to buy a home. She said they now carry about $118,000 in debt, excluding their mortgage, while earning roughly $175,000 a year combined.

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey told the couple that income alone would not fix the situation and urged significant changes.

Debt Built Up After Buying The Home

Jo said the debt accumulated after the couple purchased their house. She said she was approved for around 18 credit cards and used them to cover furnishings, purchases, and other lifestyle-related expenses.

"If I can be completely honest, we wanted nice things," Jo said.

She said her husband does not take part in managing the finances and lacks access to the accounts. When Ramsey asked whether the debt was intentionally hidden, Jo said it stemmed from his lack of involvement rather than active deception.

She then outlined the balances: about $45,500 in credit card debt, a $40,000 car loan, roughly $16,000 in online personal loans, $9,500 in pay-over-time financing, and about $1,300 owed to the IRS. Jo added that their home is worth approximately $225,000 and that she wants to stop repeating the same cycle.

High Income Didn't Stop The Debt

Ramsey focused on how the finances were handled rather than how much the couple earned. Jo said she earns about $125,000 a year, brings in another $15,000 from a side hustle, and added that her husband earns about $35,000 annually.

"You filed bankruptcy and didn't change a single habit," Ramsey said.

He said managing money without shared oversight leaves room for the same problems to return. Ramsey added that both spouses would need full visibility into the finances and a monthly budget they agree on together.

A Push For Accountability And Change

Jo also said income differences had created resentment and that she sometimes blamed her husband for the financial strain. Co-host John Delony addressed that concern directly.

"You're looking to blame, don't do that," Delony said.

The hosts urged the couple to focus on practical next steps. Ramsey said that meant cutting discretionary spending, canceling vacations, and selling nonessential items, starting with vehicles. With their income, he said, the debt could be eliminated in about 18 months if they committed to strict discipline.

"Roll up your sleeves and sell everything in sight," Ramsey said.

Ramsey warned that the couple's desire to keep up appearances was driving the problem, telling them they needed to stop "trying to impress people with money you don't have" if they wanted to break the cycle.

Image: Shutterstock