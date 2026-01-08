Dave Ramsey Slams Grandma's 'Unethical' $1M IRS Plan To Put House in Grandson's Name —'Using You Guys To Deceive the People That She Owes'

Some family money conversations start small. A spare bedroom. A temporary stay. A helping hand during a rough patch. Then, almost without warning, they turn into something permanent, expensive, and emotionally loaded.

That was the situation a caller brought to "The Ramsey Show." She sounded calm, thoughtful, and genuinely kind. She and her husband were expecting their first baby, renting in Los Angeles, and already sharing their home with her mother-in-law. Before even getting to the question, she laid that out as context, almost as a disclaimer.

Then came the proposal.

Don't Miss:

The ‘ChatGPT of Marketing' Just Opened a $0.85/Share Round — 10,000+ Investors Are Already In

Sam Altman Says AI Will Transform the Economy — This Platform Lets Investors Back Private Tech Early

Her husband's grandmother had offered to buy a house, but not in her own name and not in her daughter's name. Instead, the plan was to purchase the home in the grandson's name so the mother-in-law would not be "docked by her unpaid debts from the IRS." The couple would live there. The mother-in-law would live there too. The arrangement, as described, would last indefinitely.

The caller framed it gently. She said she loved her mother-in-law and described her as incredible. Her question was not about legality or greed. It was relational. Was this wise. And if it was, what needed to be put on paper so it would not become a problem later.

Host Dave Ramsey immediately zeroed in on what the plan actually meant in practice. When the caller confirmed they would all live together, he asked whether the mother-in-law was in poor health. She was not.

Ramsey's co-host, George Kamel, jumped in to clarify what the arrangement really meant: "You're going to take care of her for the rest of her life, though. She'd live with you forever."

Trending: Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

When the caller agreed that was likely, Ramsey asked the question that shifted the tone of the call. "Why does this lady need to live with someone else for the rest of her life?"

The mother-in-law, the caller explained, was 55 and working, though not in a traditional role. She was doing DoorDash deliveries after losing her job months earlier. She was also going through a divorce. The debt situation was significant.

"How much debt does she have, by the way?" Ramsey asked.

"Close to a million," the caller replied.

That answer changed everything.

Ramsey's response was blunt but structured. First, he rejected the idea that locking into permanent cohabitation was helpful. "It is a permanent solution to a temporary problem," he said. He argued that shielding the mother-in-law from responsibility would rob her of the chance to rebuild her life, find stable work, and regain independence. "It's not good for her, her having the dignity of building a sustainable life and working her way through the debt."

Then came the ethical line that defined the segment.

"Secondly, the whole reason to do this is to deceive," Ramsey said. "Your grandmother-in-law is teaming up with her daughter and using you guys to deceive the people that she owes. This is deception and I'm not going to participate in that. It's a lack of integrity. It's unethical."

See Also: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform Before the Raise Ends 1/19

Ramsey also warned the caller that she was being asked to permanently tie herself to a situation she did not fully understand. "You are tying yourself to people you don't ask questions about permanently," he said, pointing out that the caller admitted she did not know how the debt reached seven figures.

He speculated that much of the IRS liability could be tied to the divorce and possibly resolved through other means, including innocent spouse provisions. His advice was not to buy a house at all. If the grandmother wanted to help, he suggested using money to address the debt directly. "That would be the ethical thing," he said.

The call ended with Ramsey emphasizing dignity over shelter, recovery over avoidance, and transparency over workarounds. Help, he made clear, should not come at the cost of integrity or trap the next generation in someone else's financial fallout.

As with many moments on "The Ramsey Show," the advice was not just about money. It was about boundaries, accountability, and the quiet danger of plans that sound generous but last forever.

Read Next: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

Image: Shutterstock