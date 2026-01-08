'If One More Cent Is Used, I Will Break The Engagement,' Fiancée Says After $11K Went To Secret Hotel Bills For Homeless In-Laws

A Reddit user wrote that their engagement would end if their fiancé continued using joint money to support his homeless family without agreement.

In a post shared on the r/AITAH subreddit, the original poster asked whether they were wrong for refusing to continue financial help after discovering that more than $11,000 had been spent without their knowledge.

Foreclosure Was Not Disclosed

According to the OP, the future mother-in-law lost her home to foreclosure and did not tell them for several years. The OP added that they and their fiancé would have helped earlier if they had known, particularly because the household included the fiancé's severely disabled father and a disabled adult daughter.

The situation became known only after the family was evicted. At that point, the OP booked an extended-stay hotel and paid for one week in advance.

Joint Account Used Without Discussion

While discussing how the family would pay for the hotel, the OP was told that disability payments would be used for housing. However, the OP later discovered that the fiancé continued paying for the hotel and a storage unit using their joint bank account without informing them.

At the time, the OP was focused on growing a business and caring for their child and did not immediately notice the charges. When the OP later reviewed their finances, they discovered that more than $11,000 had been used.

After reviewing the account activity, the OP drove to the hotel and told the fiancé's family that no additional money from the joint account would be used. "If one more cent is used, I will break the engagement," the OP told the fiancé.

Use Of Funds And Family Background

The OP wrote that the money had been intended for a planned home purchase and their daughter's school expenses. The OP also stated that the foreclosure had been hidden and that the money was used without their approval.

The OP added that they and their fiancé have been together for 13 years and have never had a close relationship with the fiancé's family. According to the post, the fiancé's mother rarely interacts with their child.

Later Details Emerge

In a later edit, the OP added that the fiancé's family had previously received a legal settlement worth several million dollars and spent it.

"I moved all the money into my personal account," the OP wrote, adding that the fiancé "will now have to ask me if he needs any of it."

The OP also wrote that the fiancé accepted responsibility for using the joint funds without discussion.

"He has taken complete responsibility and realizes that he should have spoken to me before taking the money," the OP wrote, adding that he believed the funds would later be replaced using money his family was expected to receive.

"I have not forgiven him," the OP wrote. "In all other aspects he is a great father and a great partner."

Reddit Draws Hard Lines

"End the pain now and leave immediately," one commenter wrote. "My ex-husband continued to subsidize his deadbeat father — who also lost his home to foreclosure — even after we made payments for months and agreed to reduced support."

"This is generational denial," another Redditor wrote. "Jump ship. It won't end well for you, or them, or anyone. Save yourself and your kids."

Image: Imagn