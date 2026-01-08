'Now I Can't Even Treat My GF to the Bare Minimum?' Man Says Friends Mock Him and Call Him 'Doormat' for Buying Her Gifts and Carrying Her Coffee

Buying your girlfriend a snack shouldn't be a political statement, but one college student says his friends have turned basic kindness into ammunition. From birthday gifts to simply carrying her coffee, the guy says he's been mocked so often for how he treats his girlfriend, it's wearing him down.

In a post on Reddit, he shared that he's been dating his girlfriend for three years, and he genuinely enjoys doing nice things for her. That includes picking up food, buying small gifts, or handling the bill when they eat out. But instead of encouragement, he says his friends have labeled him a pushover—some even implying he's "not man enough" for showing affection.

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.85/Share

Missed the AI Boom's Biggest IPOs? This Platform Lets Everyday Investors Access Private Tech Early

"By their definition, me getting her food, gifts or cute things I randomly come across to buy her, having frequent dates and taking care of her is apparently a ‘simp mentality,'" he wrote. "Like, wtf does that even mean? So now I can't even treat my gf to the bare minimum?"

The tipping point came during a recent date. While his girlfriend was on her phone, he brought their food and coffee to the table—only to overhear a nearby group of guys his age comment, "Bro, such a simp."

"I don't even know these guys," he said. "Like WTF, leave me alone. I hate the word ‘simp' so much."

He also said friends warn him not to spend too much money on someone unless he's "100% committed" or else he'll regret it later. But for him, treating someone he loves isn't about control or calculation. "I know my gf can get her OWN food with her OWN money but why tf does it matter if I do it for her instead? I'm not her pet or slave or anything. I just like treating her… she barely asks me for anything and I don't mind even if she does."

Trending: Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

Later in the post, he updated it to address criticism that went beyond coffee and gifts. "Edit since some people are saying I'm a doormat and asking if my gf treats me the same," he wrote. He pushed back on the idea that he's being used, saying his girlfriend is one of the most thoughtful people he's ever met.

"She treats me way better than I do her," he said, describing how she regularly buys him clothes, packs him lunches, and even pays for meals in advance when she knows he'd try to cover it. "On times we don't buy, she cooks for me those lunch boxes or some cute-looking snacks. She's actually good at it unlike me."

He added that she was his closest support system during a rough time involving his father, and that he doesn't consider the effort he puts in to be anything extraordinary. "Buying her stuff is nothing because it's my way of offering some thank-yous here and some love-yous there," he wrote. "I don't consider it a big deal."

But that "nothing" adds up. According to the 2025 CouponPl Relationship Spending Poll, the average American spends $6,138 per year on their relationship, with $5,579 going toward dates and activities and $559 on gifts. That doesn’t even account for big-ticket surprises or weekend getaways.

See Also: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

While many couples split expenses, only 28.8% of heterosexual couples split 50/50-suggesting that, in many relationships, one partner still shoulders more of the cost. The same survey found that 53.7% of people feel financially stressed about spending on their relationship, even though generosity is often seen as a marker of commitment.

The comments section offered strong support. "You can't be a simp for your girlfriend, by definition. If you're simping, the girl ain't yours," one user wrote. Another said, "Simping is buying her a car while you live in the friend zone. What you have sounds like an actual, healthy relationship."

One married commenter added, "I've been married 36 years. I still bring her home food or cute things. If I'm a simp for doing this, so be it… she is my everything."

Others took aim at the so-called friends. "There are men who take responsibility for their relationships and men who feel entitled," one reply read. "People are calling you a simp to justify their lack of meaningful relationships."

And for those still unsure what side they're on, one commenter offered a final word of clarity: "You're not a doormat. You're just showing up for your relationship the way a good partner should."

Read Next: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform Before the Raise Ends 1/19

Image: Shutterstock