'You Don't Want To Be An 80-Year-Old Uber Driver,' Ramsey Warns As A 46-Year-Old Caller Has $110K In Loans While Her Husband Juggles 22 Credit Cards

A long-delayed financial plan began collapsing when a 46-year-old realized her debt hadn't shrunk with time — it had quietly grown alongside it.

Christy, calling from Louisville, Kentucky, contacted "The Ramsey Show" while carrying about $110,000 in student loan debt and managing a household strained by credit cards and gig income. She said years spent raising children on a tight budget pushed long-term plans aside, and those choices were now colliding with middle age.

"We're robbing Peter to pay Paul and robbing Paul to pay Mary," Christy said, describing how money moves through their household.

Don't Miss:

Missed Nvidia and Tesla? RAD Intel Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse — Just $0.85 a Share

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10, starting today.

Credit Cards Take Center Stage

Christy said she and her husband reviewed their finances and learned he had 22 credit cards with balances totaling $18,000. Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said repeated borrowing often lines up with money shortages, even when a budget is in place.

"You can't borrow your way out of debt," he said, pushing back on her husband's plan to delay action and take out a consolidation loan after the holidays.

Christy said the credit cards were still being used, including a recent charge for a replacement car battery.

Trending: Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

Income And Education

Ramsey asked about income. Christy said she earns about $33,000 a year working in customer service. She added that her husband earns income through DoorDash and works five to six days a week. Ramsey said gig-driving income is gross pay and can be reduced by taxes, fuel, and vehicle wear.

Christy said she has $110,000 in student loan debt tied to a psychology and counseling degree completed more than a decade earlier. She added that job opportunities in her local area are limited without earning a master's degree.

See Also: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

"You can side hustle until you're blue in the face," co-host Jade Warshaw said, stressing that income levels matter when addressing large debt balances.

Age And Outlook

Ramsey said Christy's husband was approaching 50, an age he said is often associated with higher earnings during working years. He also said the household income comes from customer service work and gig driving while student loan and credit card balances remain.

"You don't want to be an 80-year-old Uber driver," Ramsey said.

Read Next: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform Before the Raise Ends 1/19

Image: Shutterstock