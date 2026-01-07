I 'Hurt Him On Every Possible Level': 34-Year-Old Hid $47K 'Escape Account' While 37-Year-Old Husband Worked Two Jobs And Drove Uber

A 34-year-old woman posted on Reddit that she kept a separate $47,000 "escape account" from her husband.

The disclosure came during a period of financial strain following a workplace injury, medical bills, and a lawsuit loss.

The post, shared on r/AITAH, asked whether she was wrong for keeping the account private from her 37-year-old husband while their finances were under pressure.

According to the original poster, the couple had been together for eight years and married for seven. Early in the marriage, they agreed she would be a stay-at-home wife. They are child-free, and her husband earned a mid–six-figure salary at the time.

Workplace Injury And Financial Changes

About two years ago, the OP's husband was injured in a near-fatal workplace accident. Medical bills, along with a lawsuit the couple lost, used nearly all of their savings.

During his recovery, she took a part-time job to help cover expenses. Once he recovered, however, they returned to their previous arrangement, with her not working, because he believed providing financially was his responsibility.

The OP shared that her husband currently works two full-time jobs and drives Uber on his days off. At the same time, she manages the household expenses.

An Account Kept Separate

When the OP married, her mother advised her to set aside money as a precaution. Following that advice, she opened a separate account years earlier and continued contributing to it throughout the marriage. She reduced her monthly contributions from $750 to $200 as finances tightened.

According to the post, her husband came home one night exhausted and raised the idea of downsizing their home. She declined, explaining that she had spent years making the house a home, but offered to return to work instead.

He reviewed their finances after an argument and noticed recurring withdrawals going back several years. When he asked about them, she disclosed the separate account.

The Discovery Aftermath

The OP shared that her husband cried after learning about the account and told her that hiding the money made him feel as though she viewed him as a threat. He then left the house to stay with his brother and told her she had "hurt him on every possible level."

She told her husband that the account was a precaution she would have taken with any partner and was not specific to him. She also shared that her mother said the money was meant for situations like this and urged her to "bail now."

Reddit Weighs In

The thread received thousands of comments and reactions.

"You know what made me cringe most in this story? The refusal to downsize," one Reddit user wrote, adding that keeping the home did not make sense given the financial circumstances outlined in the post.

"This just can't be real. I refuse to accept that anyone could be this obtuse and casually cruel to a person who cared for and about them to the point of a breakdown," another added.

Image: Shutterstock