Earlier Generations Bought Sports Cars, Motorcycles Or Boats In Midlife Crisis. And Millennials? 'That Toy You Wanted As A Kid But Never Got'

As many millennials inch closer to 40, some are confronting their own versions of a midlife crisis. But unlike their boomer parents or Gen Xers who might’ve dropped tens of thousands on a convertible or a Harley motorcycle, millennials are taking a very different route.

A Crisis Of Comfort, Not Flash

Instead of big-ticket purchases, millennials are splurging on small luxuries and emotional do-overs. In a recent Reddit thread on r/Millennials, people shared what their version of a midlife crisis looks like. One theme dominated: healing the inner child.

“That toy you wanted as a kid but never got,” one person wrote. Thousands of others agreed.

Popular picks included deluxe Lego sets, American Girl dolls, and plushie collections. One person said, “I totally bought the American Girl doll I never got for my fortieth birthday.” Another added, “I keep buying myself Hello Kitty/Sanrio and Pokemon stuff because I have money now and can. It's healing my inner child.”

“I probably spent the equivalent of a sports car on all the nerdy toys and things I never got as a kid,” one millennial shared. “It’s the same with all of my friends too – I don’t really see the ‘mid life sports car’ as being a millennial thing. Instead, I see espresso machines and boardgames.”

Beyond childhood toys, millennials are diving into adult hobbies that bring peace or convenience. High-end espresso machines were a top mention, with many saying it was the best purchase they’ve ever made. “I got an espresso machine and sometimes my latte art doesn't look like a dick. So I have that going for me,” one joked.

Others mentioned houseplants, gardening, and turning rooms into home gyms. “House plants. Why do I suddenly have so many house plants?” one person asked, while another replied, “I feel like we all got into ‘grandma’ hobbies.”

Even those without the budget for expensive indulgences chimed in. “I can’t afford a midlife crisis,” one millennial said. Others mentioned buying guac at Chipotle, a fancy head shaver, or just a full tank of gas.

From Career Changes To Comic Books

Some took their crisis to the next level with total life pivots. Career swaps were common. One person shared, “Not exactly a purchase, but sets you back on salary. At least, that’s my case…” Another left a trucking job to become a heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician.

Then there were the collectors. Vinyl records, omnibuses of old comics, and vintage clothes made the list. “Read 52 books last year, the year before (and many before that) was zero,” one person said, adding they had finally finished series they started as a kid.

In many ways, millennials aren't avoiding a midlife crisis—they’re rewriting it. Instead of chasing status or speed, they're chasing comfort, creativity and closure. Whether it's through a restored doll, a drum set, or a thriving indoor garden, their purchases are less about escape and more about reconnection.

Image: Shutterstock