Husband Says Nurse Wife Works 60 Hours But Won't Wash The Dishes—It's Her 'One Chore,' He Handles Everything, So He Gave Her Dinner On A Dirty Plate

Marriage is teamwork—until someone gets handed a crusty plate of leftovers and all bets are off.

One construction worker took to Reddit to ask if he was out of line for what he did at dinner. After juggling long work hours, child care, and every household task under the sun, he says he simply ran out of clean dishes… and patience.

"My wife is a nurse, and she works long hours; therefore, I handle everything in the household," he wrote. "She has one chore, and that is when she comes home she needs to do the dishes." But she hasn't been doing them, despite several conversations and reminders.

He explained that while his wife's shifts run 36 to 60 hours depending on hospital needs, his own job in construction keeps him working 40 to 50 hours a week. Still, he's the one managing the house, raising the kids, making the meals—everything. And after four days of the sink piling up, he said enough was enough. He fed the kids on paper plates. When his wife came home and asked for dinner, he handed her a dirty plate.

The point wasn't to be cruel—it was, according to him, a last-ditch effort to make her realize something had to give. "If she won't clean the dishes, then she can eat off a dirty plate," he told her. She didn't take it well.

The post drew a flood of mixed reactions. Some readers sided with him, saying that if roles were reversed, the backlash would look very different. "If a wife posted that her husband refused to do one chore while she did everything else, people would be shouting ‘divorce' in all caps," one person wrote.

But are these double standards rooted in perception—or in the way household labor actually plays out?

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics helps explain why tensions like this are common in dual-income homes. According to the agency's 2024 American Time Use Survey, full-time employed men worked an average of 8.2 hours per day, compared with 7.9 hours for women.

Yet household labor still adds another layer: on days they did housework, the survey found men averaged 2.3 hours while women averaged 2.7. For employed adults living with children, time spent on household tasks drops to about 1.8 hours a day—leaving very little margin when both partners are exhausted and the workload isn't evenly shared.

Some Redditors questioned whether the issue was really about dishes at all. "If she can't do the one task you agreed on, is it time to revisit the agreement—or the relationship?" someone asked.

Several nurses jumped in to share their take. "Yes, 12-hour shifts are exhausting," one wrote, "but I still clean, do my share, and contribute to the household. Tired isn't an excuse forever."

A few suggested a solution: use some of the money from her extra shifts to hire a cleaner. But the husband said he already tried that. "Strong no," he replied. His wife didn't want a stranger in the house and said it was a waste of money.

There were also responses urging empathy on both sides, especially for couples balancing dual full-time jobs. "You're not just co-workers in a household," one commenter put it. "You're partners. If one person's always clocked in and the other's always clocked out, the whole thing breaks down."

While some found his method petty, others called it practical. "Sometimes it takes a dirty plate to show that something's gotta change," one person wrote.

In a house where both adults are exhausted and overextended, what matters most isn't who works harder—it's whether they're still showing up for each other. Dishes included.

