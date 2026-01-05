Elon Musk Says In 5 Years We Won't Have Phones—Only AI That 'Anticipates' What You Want

Elon Musk isn't designing a phone—but he says it doesn't really matter. The concept of a "phone" is on its way out anyway.

During an October episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Musk laid out a radical prediction: in as little as five to six years, phones will lose everything that defines them today. Apps? Gone. Operating systems? Irrelevant. Even the word "phone"? Obsolete. In its place, Musk envisions a sleek slab of hardware that acts as an "edge node" for AI—a bridge between your local device and a much smarter, server-powered artificial intelligence that already knows what you want before you ask.

"I don't think there'll be operating systems. I don't think there'll be apps," Musk said. "It's just the phone will just display the pixels and make the sounds that it anticipates you would most like to receive."

Rogan pushed back, asking if Musk was secretly developing the rumored "X Phone"—a device many believe could finally challenge Apple's dominance. Musk shut it down. "I'm not working on a phone," he said. But when asked if he'd ever considered it, Musk shifted gears: "I can tell you where I think things are going to go."

What followed was less about competing with smartphones and more about replacing them altogether. He described a near-future where "what we call a phone" becomes a lightweight interface—just a screen and audio—serving as a local node for an AI system that handles everything from content creation to communication. The device formerly known as a phone will be loaded with enough on-board AI to minimize bandwidth needs, but the real power will come from its connection to a far more capable AI system in the cloud.

Rogan asked what that means for apps, platforms, and everything we currently use. "You'll get everything through AI," Musk replied. "Whatever you can think of—or really whatever the AI can anticipate you might want—it'll show you."

And how soon could this happen? "It's probably five or six years, something like that," Musk predicted. In his view, apps will go the way of Blockbuster Video. "Most of what people consume in five or six years—maybe sooner than that—will be just AI-generated content," he added.

He even touched on how deep the AI rabbit hole already goes. Musk said people are using Grok's image and video generation tools to make full-length videos, sometimes 10 to 15 minutes long, that are not only coherent—they're impressive. "The music's disturbing," he said. "Because it's my favorite music now."

In Musk's world, your future device won't wait for commands or tap-throughs. It will anticipate, generate, and deliver content that feels custom-built for your brain—without needing you to open a single app. Welcome to the phone-less future.

Image: Shutterstock