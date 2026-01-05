Joe Rogan Asks 'How Do You Eat?' When Minimum Wage Is So Low You're Working For 3.5 Hours 'Just To Pay For A Sandwich'

When a sandwich costs more than an hour of your life, something's broken—and it's not the bread.

That's the kind of absurd math Joe Rogan tackled in a June episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he sat down with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to talk about the state of labor, wages, and what it actually takes to get by in America. "How do you live off $7?" Rogan asked. "Imagine you have to work three and a half hours just to pay for a sandwich… imagine how insane that is."

The federal minimum wage hasn't moved since 2009. It's 2026 now, and it's still stuck at $7.25 an hour. Meanwhile, the price of everything else—including lunch—has climbed with inflation, corporate markups, and no shortage of TikToks pointing out the disconnect. "Some guy was just did a TikTok video where he's like, they're trying to say that minimum wage, $15 is too much," Rogan said. "I think he had a sub that he bought for 25 bucks."

And then came the punchline that wasn't funny: "So imagine that's your lunch. So imagine you have to work three and a half hours just to pay for a sandwich. Imagine how insane that is."

"That's insane. Like, how do you eat? How do you eat dinner? How do you eat lunch? Breakfast?" Rogan asked, genuinely stunned.

Sanders agreed, also calling the situation "insane." And he wasn't speaking abstractly. "I have talked to people who make 10, 12 bucks an hour trying to raise a kid," he said. "Most people said, I think this situation is worse today than it was 40 years ago… So you can have all the technology in the world. What the hell does it mean if your life is not improving? In fact, in many ways getting worse."

The two agreed that the modern economy makes it nearly impossible for one working parent to support a family on a single income. "That's a giant issue," Rogan said. "One worker… the father or the mother, whoever it is, to sustain the entire [family]."

As for the argument that low-wage jobs are just "entry level," Sanders rejected it outright. "That's factually incorrect," he said. Rogan pushed the point further: "If you have grown adults that are working those jobs now, it becomes disgusting. Especially when you're dealing with an enormous corporation."

Sanders has been pushing for a federal wage hike to $17 an hour, which is higher than ever proposed in Congress but still modest in practice. Rogan didn't disagree. "That's a reasonable amount of money," he said. "It's still… it's going to be real difficult to live off of 17 bucks an hour. But at least you can get a sandwich in under two hours' worth of work."

Several states have already surpassed that figure in 2026, with places like Washington, California, and New York raising minimum wages to $16–$17 or more. But millions of workers across the U.S. are still paid the federal floor—earning barely enough in a full day to buy lunch and gas, let alone cover rent or raise a family.

And that's really the point. The sub isn't just a sub. It's a measuring stick. One Rogan used to highlight a reality where fast food has outrun wages, and the American workday still can't catch up.

Image: Shutterstock