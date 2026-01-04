He Quit Construction, Doubled Pay To $120K At 25, Faced Family Guilt — Dave Ramsey's Message Is Blunt: 'Leave The Cave And Kill Something'

Walking away from a steady construction job to work for himself left a 25-year-old handyman earning more than twice as much — but wrestling with guilt and second thoughts.

Brian, a caller from Van Nuys, California, told "The Ramsey Show" he recently left a construction job to launch his own handyman business. He said the move pushed his income to about $120,000 a year, left him debt-free, and put him on track to buy a home — yet pressure from family and renewed contact from his former employer made him question whether he made the right call.

From Construction To Running His Business

Brian said he worked in construction for seven years starting at age 18, earning about $30 an hour, or roughly $55,000 to $60,000 a year. After going out on his own, he said his income climbed quickly as clients paid market rates for skilled handyman work.

He said he has a personal emergency fund, a separate business emergency fund, and steady demand for his services. Still, family members questioned his pricing and whether self-employment was stable. "I feel bad like I let my ex-employer down," Brian said.

When The Past Job Calls Back

Brian said his former company contacted him and asked whether he planned to return. He said that when he left, he described the move as a break rather than a permanent decision, which led the company to ask for clarity.

"I'm confused where the mistake might be," personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said, zeroing in on the contrast between Brian's old construction pay and his current earnings.

Co-host Ken Coleman addressed concerns about stability tied to self-employment. "The fact of the matter is, you are more stable working for you with the skill sets that you have," Coleman said.

How Ramsey Described Security

Ramsey said he does not view loyalty to a former employer as a reason to accept lower pay.

He shared an example of a relative who believed long-term corporate employment was the only form of security, even when the income didn't support that belief. Ramsey cut through the doubt, saying security comes from skills that make money — not from loyalty or a paycheck.

"Security comes from your ability to get up, leave the cave and kill something and drag it home," he said.

