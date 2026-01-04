'Sell Your Stupid Truck, Dude'— Dave Ramsey Tells Ohio Trucker With $65K Debt And $970 Car Payment He's In The 'Cray Cray Zone'

One monthly payment was quietly draining an Ohio trucker's finances as his marriage unraveled and debt piled up.

Corey, a local truck driver from Cleveland, turned to "The Ramsey Show" while navigating a divorce and mounting financial pressure. Earning about $33 an hour on straight pay, he said he was struggling to keep up as debts stacked faster than he could address them.

At the time of the call, Corey said he carried roughly $35,000 in credit card debt, with another $30,000 in his wife's name. He also said he had about $30 in the bank, that both sides had attorneys, and a court date was approaching.

Don't Miss:

Missed Nvidia and Tesla? RAD Intel Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse — Just $0.85 a Share

Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

"Sell your stupid truck, dude. A $970 payment at $33 an hour is in the cray cray zone," personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said, cutting in as Corey outlined his situation.

Debts And Income During The Marriage

Corey said the divorce required debts to be addressed before any agreement could be finalized. During the marriage, he said he took on payments for a Lexus and a motorcycle before trading both vehicles for his current truck, lowering his monthly payment by about $500. "I just don't know where to even start," Corey said.

He also said he and his wife previously worked together as long-haul truck drivers, operating as a team and earning about $250,000 a year combined. During that period, Corey said he put his income into a 401(k), while his wife handled day-to-day spending. As part of the divorce, he said she was now seeking a share of the retirement account tied to the years they were married.

Trending: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Truck Loan And Sale Option

Corey said a dealership told him he would need about $4,000 to get out of the truck loan because of negative equity. Ramsey advised against trading it in and suggested selling it privately. Corey said the vehicle was a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado.

"He thinks he's got you coming again," Ramsey said, referring to the dealership. He also said Corey could borrow the difference from a credit union if needed to remove the payment.

House And Retirement Accounts

Corey said the house was appraised at about $174,000, with roughly $132,000 still owed. He said his wife wanted to keep the house.

See Also: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

"Do not let her have the house," Ramsey said. Corey said his 401(k) balance was about $35,000. Ramsey suggested using home equity as part of the settlement instead of dividing the retirement account, warning that leaving the mortgage in one name while remaining legally responsible could backfire.

Ramsey also said that if the two sides did not reach an agreement, the judge would decide how the debts and assets were divided.

Read Next: Bezos' Favorite Real Estate Platform Launches A Way To Ride The Ongoing Private Credit Boom

Image: Shutterstock