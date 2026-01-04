'You Can't Pay A Kid For Doing Chores,' Dave Ramsey Says — Then Shares How Filing Taxes On $1,223 Helped His 14-Year-Old Start A $50K Roth

A parent trying to keep his children's Roth IRAs funded after selling his business ran into a hard stop on "The Ramsey Show."

Robert, a listener from Kentucky, said his minor children previously qualified for Roth IRA contributions through legitimate W-2 income from modeling and commercial work, tied to his former company.

After selling the business, he asked whether paying his children for household chores — and tracking those payments — could count as earned income for tax and retirement purposes.

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey shut that idea down immediately. "You can't pay a kid for doing chores and file taxes on it," Ramsey said, warning that the approach would not hold up under IRS scrutiny.

Why Chores Don't Count As Earned Income

Ramsey said Roth IRAs must be funded with legitimate earned income that can be reported and supported through a tax filing. Work performed inside the home, including chores, does not meet that standard.

"You have to have an earned income to fund an IRA, and you have to file a tax return on the earned income," Ramsey said.

He added that income must come from work performed outside the home or from verifiable labor that someone else would reasonably pay for. Any income used to fund a Roth IRA must also be reported on a tax return when required.

In addition, Ramsey said wages must reflect fair market value. Paying a child significantly more than the typical rate for similar work would create issues. "That won't survive an audit," he said.

How Ramsey Documented Income For His Kids

Ramsey then described how his children earned income that qualified. He said they performed tracked work outside the home or completed verifiable work at his office, including selling books at events. He also counted income they earned independently through babysitting, dog sitting, and yard work for others.

"That's all we could, with integrity before God, tell the IRS that they really made," Ramsey said, referring to one year when a child earned $1,223 after all income was added together and reported accurately.

A tax return was filed on that amount, and the same $1,223 was contributed to a Roth IRA. Ramsey said he paid the taxes because the child was young, but the income itself remained legitimate.

Over time, he said repeating that process resulted in Roth IRA balances exceeding $50,000 by the time his children finished college.

Where This Fits In His Baby Steps Plan

Ramsey said funding Roth IRAs for children comes late in his Baby Steps framework, a step-by-step personal finance plan that focuses on paying off debt, building savings, and investing in a set order.

He said this step applies only after a mortgage is paid off, retirement contributions are established, and college savings have been addressed. He referred to this stage as Baby Step Seven.

He also cautioned against inflating wages to increase contributions. "You can't pay someone five times what the job pays in the marketplace," Ramsey said.

Image: Shutterstock