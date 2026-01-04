'Why Get A Prenup If You Love Me?' 24-Year-Old Woman Ends Engagement After Fiancé Says He's 'Entitled' To Her Inheritance

A 24-year-old woman wrote that she ended her engagement after her 24-year-old fiancé refused to sign a prenuptial agreement and said he was "entitled" to her money if they got married.

The original poster shared on the r/AmIOverreacting subreddit that a disagreement erupted over her fiancé's misconceptions about her “net worth” — a figure she dismissed as inaccurate.

Prenup Expectations Were Set Early

The OP wrote that she and her fiancé had been together for more than two years and engaged for four months.

From the beginning of their relationship, she wrote, she had been clear that she would not get married without a prenuptial agreement and that the relationship would not continue if that was a deal breaker.

At the time, the woman's fiancé reportedly agreed and understood her position. Having always been transparent about protecting her family's assets, she emphasized that the funds resulted from her parents' hard work.

Argument Began After Asset Discussion

That understanding later shifted, the poster wrote, after her fiancé somehow learned what he believed she was "worth." She wrote that the information was wrong and that he accused her of hiding it.

In response, she reminded him that the assets were tied to her parents and wanted them protected. She added that her parents would want the money to remain with her and her sister, and eventually their children.

Despite that, she wrote, the discussion escalated into an argument. During it, her fiancé said it was unfair and told her he was entitled to the money if they were married.

Financial Boundaries Become a Breaking Point

As the conversation continued, the OP told her fiancé the assets were not liquid and again stated that she would not get married without a prenup.

"Why get a prenup if you love me we won't get a divorce?" her fiancé asked. "If we're not getting a divorce and you love me, why would this matter to you?" the OP replied.

Even then, she wrote, the disagreement did not resolve. Instead, her fiancé refused to sign any prenup. She offered to discuss the issue with lawyers and both sets of parents, but he declined and said there should be no prenup at all.

Failing to reach an agreement, the woman called off the engagement. In response, her fiancé and his family dismissed her concerns as an overreaction, labeling her "selfish."

Reddit Users Respond

The post drew thousands of responses, with many commenters focusing on her fiancé's use of the word "entitled" and his refusal to sign a prenup.

"NOR. The fact that he and his family are calling you selfish and he said that he is ‘entitled to your money' is a whole parade of red flags. Good for you for standing up for yourself!" one commenter wrote.

"Correct. He is not entitled to your money. In many states, inheritance is not community property unless you put it in an account with both of your names on it," another added.

Image: Shutterstock