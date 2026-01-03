'This Is The Worst Idea He's Ever Had'—Dave Ramsey Caller Says Her Husband Wants To Buy A $300K Car

A woman named Robin called into “The Ramsey Show” with a big concern: her husband wants to buy a $300,000 car, and it doesn’t sit right with her, even though they could easily afford it.

“It just puts a rock in the pit of my stomach,” Robin told personal finance experts Dave Ramsey and Jade Warshaw. The Florida couple is retired, having sold their construction business, and they now have a net worth of $20 million.

She Says It Feels ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’

Robin explained that she couldn’t point to a practical reason to say no. “I really have no reason to say no to this except something in me says this is absolutely ridiculous,” she said. “This is the worst idea he’s ever had.”

Ramsey asked what kind of car her husband was eyeing. When she said it was a Shelby, Ramsey admitted it was “a very cool car,” but emphasized the emotional weight behind the decision.

To help her understand why she was feeling conflicted, Ramsey shared a personal story. He said that even though his company now makes $300 million a year, he still flinches at the company coffee bill.

“My emotions still feel that,” he said. “My mind though knows that the company took in $300 million last year. We can probably pay the coffee bill, right?”

Ramsey explained that it's normal for the emotional side of the brain to lag behind financial reality. “It's hard for your emotions to keep up with the math,” he said. In Robin's case, her discomfort likely comes from years of being frugal and watching every dollar, a mindset that doesn't just disappear once you become wealthy.

He reassured her that $300,000 is a drop in the bucket compared to their $20 million portfolio. “The stock market will move on your $20 million worth of investments more than 300 grand in the next 60 days, up or down,” he said.

Robin agreed, acknowledging that the money itself wasn't the issue. “It just makes him so happy. A $300,000 car is just outrageous though,” she said. Ramsey responded, “You know what else is outrageous? You got $20 million, girl. That's freaking outrageously wonderful.”

Ramsey encouraged her to speak her mind without being dismissive. “Tell him you think it's dumb, but you think he's earned it,” he advised. “Luck didn't have nothing to do with this, girl. You paid a price.”

He circled back to their background, praising their grit. “Y'all know what a callous looks like,” he said. When Robin confirmed they had been in the construction industry, Ramsey added, “Yeah, you definitely know what a callous looks like. You’ve put up with some bull crap over the years.”

Robin said the call helped lift the emotional burden. “The rock in my stomach is a little easier,” she said.

Image: Shutterstock