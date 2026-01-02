Can You FIRE Without Saving A Lot Of Money? For Some, Living On Plain Rice And Water Is Worth The Freedom Of Never Having To Work Again

A person wanting to go into early retirement recently admitted that they don’t want to work at all and could live on almost nothing. Their goal is to reach financial independence, retire early, better known as FIRE, as early and with as little money as possible, even if that means surviving on plain rice and water.

Minimalism Or Something Deeper?

“The only things that matter to me are having food, water, and shelter,” wrote the person on Reddit’s r/leanfire. They said they had no desire for intimate relationships, children or even luxuries like varied meals. “I would be perfectly fine just eating plain rice and drinking plain water for the rest of my days if it meant not having to work.”

Don't Miss:

Fast Company Calls It a ‘Groundbreaking Step for the Creator Economy' — Investors Can Still Get In at $0.85/Share

Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

With no plans to marry, have kids or pursue an active social life, their idea of retirement is centered around simplicity and solitude. Books are their only form of entertainment, and they said they would be content just sitting around doing nothing in a warm climate.

They currently have about $80,000 in savings, $55,000 in a Roth IRA, $100,000 in a 401(k), a paid-off car, and a small amount in crypto. They admitted they don't fully understand high-yield savings accounts and are skeptical about markets, saying, “I invest in a 401k and Roth IRA but suspect it’s all going to crash one day anyway.”

Still, they continue contributing, in case they're wrong. “Long term I have a bearish outlook on all assets… but I acknowledge I could be wrong.”

Trending: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Can You Really FIRE This Lean?

Responses poured in, with some warning that this lifestyle might be more about depression than financial freedom. “Sounds like you're depressed, not trying to FIRE,” one person replied. The original poster didn't deny it: “I am depressed and trying to FIRE. Both are possible.”

Others offered encouragement, pointing to communities like r/povertyFIRE or Early Retirement Extreme, where people seek extreme frugality as a way out of traditional work. One comment read, “You remind me of the quote, ‘If you learned to live on rice and beans, you wouldn't need to serve the king.'”

People shared real-world examples of ultra-low-cost living–abroad. One person said they were spending less than $800 a month in Albania. Another mentioned living on about $290 a month in Guatemala. Southeast Asia came up frequently, with suggestions to look into Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia or the Philippines.

See Also: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, with minimum investments as low as $100.

“You could have a very comfy time on $2k a month,” one commenter said. “You can probably get by on $1k a month in some places and still not feel like you are slumming it,” another added. “That would mean a minimum of $300,000.

However, visa issues and rising costs in popular expat areas were common concerns. “That is a really dangerous way to do it because they absolutely can and do deny visas when it is clear you are living there on a tourist visa,” one person warned.

Many advised figuring out an actual budget based on current expenses and multiplying it by 25 to 30 to find a sustainable retirement target using the 4% rule. Some estimated they might need around $300,000, but others urged aiming closer to $500,000 to cover healthcare, emergencies and buffer for market downturns.

And yet, some felt inspired by these aspirations. “Sounds like the dream,” one person commented. “Have you considered a monastery? Sounds like the monk life might be for you!”

Read Next: Forget Flipping Houses—This Fund Lets You Invest in Home Equity Like Wall Street Does

Image: Shutterstock