'We're Not Going To Salute That Stupidity,' Dave Ramsey Says After Husband Claims College Is A 'Waste Of Money' And Rejects Paying For His Kid

A disagreement over paying for college turned blunt on "The Ramsey Show" after a father dismissed higher education as a "waste of money."

Sierra, from Portland, Oregon, raised the issue after she and her husband reached Baby Step Five, a stage in Ramsey's plan that focuses on saving for a child's education, and began discussing whether to save for their son's future.

"We're not going to salute that stupidity either," personal finance host Dave Ramsey said, adding that "the idea that all kids don't need a four-year education is ludicrous."

Trade Success Reshapes The Debate

Sierra said she supports saving for education, while her husband is opposed to contributing to college costs. She said both she and her husband earned bachelor's degrees, but her husband later left his degree-based career and switched to a trade.

She said that within two years of changing careers, his income doubled. After that change, she said, he began viewing college as unnecessary.

"He thinks that college is like a waste of money now that he's been in a trade," Sierra said. She added that he believes requiring their son to pay for school himself would lead to greater appreciation for money.

Sierra also said a union program connected to her husband's trade may eventually cover college costs, though the available degree options are limited and the program is not guaranteed.

Ramsey Pushes Back On The Character Argument

"The idea that the only way your child learns the value of a dollar is to make sure they have no dollars is bullcrap," Ramsey said, adding that paying for college does not prevent children from developing a work ethic or understanding the value of money.

He said he understands the husband's focus on hard work, earning one's way, and self-reliance. Ramsey said those values can be taught regardless of whether parents set aside money for education.

He also said paying for education does not prevent parents from setting rules for their children, expecting them to work, or holding them accountable.

Ramsey said he agrees that some degrees lack practical application and criticized students who accumulate debt for programs without clear career outcomes. He said that concern does not apply to education as a whole.

Saving Money Keeps Doors Open

"When you have money allocated, you're giving your kids options," Ramsey said, adding that saving for education does not commit a child to a four-year college. He said those funds can be used for trade school, certifications, licenses, military training, or college, and that without money set aside, many of those options are removed.

Image: Shutterstock