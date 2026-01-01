'Two Old Dogs Trying To Learn New Tricks' — Dave Ramsey Steps In As $40,000–$50,000 Tax Bill And A 130-Year-Old Farm Trigger A Major Marriage Fight

A 130-year-old family farm and a looming $40,000–$50,000 tax bill pushed a routine housing decision into a serious marriage fight. Nearly two years into his marriage, Dan called "The Ramsey Show" amid rising tensions over housing and finances.

At the center of the disagreement is whether to sell a 130-year-old family farm now and pay an estimated $40,000–$50,000 in capital gains taxes, or keep the land for several more years while purchasing a home another way.

After hearing the details, personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said the situation reflected "two old dogs trying to learn new tricks," adding that the issue extended beyond financial calculations.

A 130-Year-Old Farm And A $50,000 Question

The farm in western Kansas, has been in Dan's family for about 130 years and is valued at roughly $300,000. Dan said his accountant estimated that selling it now would result in combined federal and state capital gains taxes between $40,000 and $50,000.

His wife prefers selling the land immediately to buy their “forever home” in cash. Dan, however, proposed a complex alternative: keeping the farm for five more years and using the annual income from wheat and milo sales to “bank” the money for the future tax bill.

Co-host John Delony was quick to point out that the tax bill was likely a sign of deeper issues. "A capital gain sounds like a distraction to me," he said, adding that Dan's plan was a "complex matrix" of variables like rain and subsidies that only served to delay a difficult decision.

Housing Math Meets Real-Life Limits

"I love my wife dearly, but I've shared a bath with her for almost two years and I've not enjoyed the process," Dan said, describing the couple's current living situation in a two-bedroom, one-bath townhouse.

The townhouse is worth about $180,000 with roughly $100,000 in debt. When combined with the farm equity and $110,000 Dan received from a previous home sale, the couple controls close to $500,000 in assets. While Dan worried about the tax hit, Ramsey stressed simplicity over complex projections, saying, "Life's a lot simpler — just know it now."

When The Numbers Stop Being The Problem

Ramsey asked whether Dan expected to sell the farm at some point regardless of timing. Dan said he did and noted the couple has no children, meaning the land would eventually leave the family.

"I'm 90% concerned in this conversation about the fact that you two can't resolve this argument, and I'm only 10% concerned with how you resolve it," Ramsey said, emphasizing that the timing of the sale and the tax impact mattered less than how the couple was handling the disagreement.

Ultimately, both hosts encouraged Dan to restart the conversation with his wife and focus first on how decisions are made together before determining how to proceed financially.

Image: USA Today Network