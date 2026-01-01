'Get Your Butt In Gear' — Dave Ramsey Urges IT Worker Now At Chick-fil-A To Boost Income After Car Trouble Leaves Family With Just $300

A run of bad luck left an IT worker behind the counter at Chick-fil-A — and with just $300 to his name.

Justin told the " Ramsey Show" that he and his wife had recently paid off their consumer debt shortly before moving. Their second vehicle was totaled soon after. He said the insurance payout was used to buy an inexpensive replacement, which later failed as well.

"Our one working vehicle is needing some repairs," Justin said. He added that most of their emergency fund had been used to cover transportation-related expenses. As a result, the couple was left with one vehicle and almost no savings, along with a combined household income of about $45,000 a year.

"Get your butt in gear," personal finance host Dave Ramsey told him, urging him to focus on increasing income rather than taking on more debt.

‘You're Broke' And Debt Will Make It Worse

"I want to let them go — you're broke," Ramsey said, advising Justin to pause minor repairs while cash was tight. "When you escalate those little things to make them big things, you're adding to your drama," he added.

Ramsey said the situation would be difficult but manageable without adding debt. He also advised the couple to rely on one vehicle temporarily and work multiple jobs if necessary to rebuild cash.

He addressed communication during financial strain as well. "We can rebuild communication and we can rebuild trust," Ramsey said. He also said both partners should have full visibility into their finances.

Chick-fil-A For Now, Higher Pay Ahead

"We're both working at a Chick-fil-A currently because they were willing to work with us on the scheduling," Justin said, explaining that coordinated shifts allow the couple to share one vehicle.

Before the pandemic, Justin worked as a self-employed IT subcontractor doing on-site work that required extensive travel. He said he is working to rebuild that line of work while catching up on certifications. Co-host Jade Warshaw pointed out that two adults working full time, earning $45,000, reflected an income issue. Ramsey agreed and said Justin should focus on using his technical skills to raise income and rebuild cash.

He pushed back on the idea that certifications were the main obstacle, saying Justin already has skills "90% of the public doesn't know how to do" and should be picking up side IT work immediately, even if payments take longer. Chick-fil-A, he said, should be temporary — not the ceiling.

