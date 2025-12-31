'50 Grand Solves Your Whole Life' — Dave Ramsey Urges Jobless Newlywed to Stop 'Mental Gymnastics' as Broken Car, $800 Fees and $45K Debt Pile Up

A newlywed couple's finances unraveled just months after building a small emergency fund.

Kristin, a caller from Madison, Wisconsin, told "The Ramsey Show” she and her husband now carry about $45,000 in consumer debt while facing mounting cash strains.

She said the pressure includes a broken-down vehicle, costly home repairs, and fees tied to a suspended driver's license. Kristin also said she recently lost her job, leaving the couple reliant on a single income.

"The fact you guys don't make any money is your problem," personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said, shifting the focus from budgeting details to income.

Job Loss, Housing Repairs, And One Income

Kristin said she previously earned about $60,000 a year as a restaurant manager, often working 60–70 hours a week. She said she left that role for another management position with fewer hours but was let go within weeks.

"We don't have a shower or a sink. That's the only bathroom we have in our house," Kristin said, explaining that a pipe burst two weeks after the couple closed on their home and that insurance did not cover the damage, leaving the bathroom unusable months later.

Kristin also said one of their vehicles is not drivable and would require about $2,000 in repairs. Her husband earns about $18 an hour as a machine operator.

License Suspension And Transportation Limits

Kristin told Ramsey her husband's driver's license had been suspended following a driving under the influence-related issue. She said reinstatement fees total about $800 and that insurance costs would increase once the license is restored.

"Your excuse is you're a full-time driver for an $18-an-hour guy," Ramsey said, as Kristin described how transporting her husband to work has kept her from returning to her own job.

Co-host George Kamel raised practical alternatives that would allow both spouses to work. "Couldn't you drop him off and then go work and pick him up?" Kamel asked.

Attention Shifts To Earnings

Ramsey said the couple's income had fallen from roughly $100,000 a year to about $36,000, while debt and repair costs remained. He urged both spouses to increase work hours immediately, even if the work was temporary.

Restaurant management, waiting tables, overtime, and short-term jobs were discussed as ways to boost income. When Kristin mentioned reinstating her nursing assistant license for $20 to $25 an hour, Ramsey said she should aim higher.

He also said the couple was overthinking obstacles instead of acting. He told Kristin there was "a lot of mental gymnastics" around why income could not be increased.

Ramsey framed the situation as a simple income problem, saying higher earnings would address the bathroom repairs, debt, and transportation strain: "50 grand solves your whole life."

Image: Shutterstock