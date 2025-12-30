Dave Ramsey Caller Says Her 15-Year-Old Is Addicted To Work And Logging 60-Hour Weeks. The Hosts Cheer Until They Hear The Full Story

A concerned mom from Toronto called into “The Ramsey Show” with an unusual problem: her 15-year-old son might be too obsessed with working and saving money.

Teen Skips Soccer, Works Landscaping Jobs Instead

Joanne said her son has been following Dave Ramsey‘s advice for years, using the 60/30/10 principle to manage his money. Now, he’s working 50 to 60 hours a week doing landscaping, earning 19 Canadian dollars ($14) an hour. He’s so focused on earning money that he sometimes skips out on his favorite sport.

“He would rather work than go to his soccer game,” she said.

Personal finance experts Ken Coleman and George Kamel were initially impressed. “You have nothing to be concerned about at all,” Coleman said. “You have a 15-year-old who has discovered the value of working his butt off and stacking cash. I wouldn’t be concerned if I were you, Joanne. I’d be throwing a party.”

The teen is already planning to buy a house by the age of 20 and has dreams of starting his own landscaping business. College isn’t part of the plan. Instead, he’s speeding through his homeschooling in three years so he can get to work faster.

Coleman said the boy sounds like a future entrepreneur. “I wrote a book called ‘Find the Work You’re Wired to Do,'” he said. “This kid is wired. I’m so excited. I can barely stand it.”

Kamel also applauded the teen’s discipline but raised a concern: “The only concern is that he has skipped childhood and went straight into adulthood.”

That's when the other shoe dropped and Joanne revealed he’s had “lots of trauma.” The teen lost his brother at age 7. A year later, his parents divorced. Coleman’s mood immediately changed, and he told Joanne that intense work habits could be his way of coping.

“He couldn’t control losing his brother. He couldn’t control you all divorcing,” he said. “But he can control how much money he makes.”

The hosts recommended therapy to help him process the trauma, and encouraged Joanne to promote balance.

“I think a little bit of balance is good as long as he has some hobbies,” Kamel said. “I don’t want to be working 60 hours a week, let alone a 15-year-old.”

Joanne said her son has always been handy and loves the outdoors, which makes landscaping a natural fit. Still, both hosts reminded her not to let money become the only focus.

Though the teen has been taught to follow a 60/30/10 budget–60% saving, 30% spending, 10% giving–Joanne admitted he rarely spends the 30%. “Remind him, hey, have a little bit of fun with some of that money,” Coleman said. “Force him to give some, too,” Kamel added.

Coleman wrapped it up with a reassuring message. “Lean in, Mom, and love him. Don’t be concerned because he’ll pick up on that. I just don’t think you need to be concerned right now.”

“On the spectrum of 60 hours a week doing video games or working,” Kamel added, “I’d rather him be toward the work side.”

Image: Shutterstock