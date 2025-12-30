Young Adults Are Getting Buried In Credit Card Debt Over A Basic Misunderstanding. 'Isn't Something Like This Supposed To Be Common Sense?'

Some young adults are finding out the hard way that credit cards aren’t free money. A popular Reddit thread revealed how common it is for people just out of high school to use credit without realizing they need to pay the full balance back or risk piling on interest and debt.

In a popular Reddit post, one person asked, “Isn’t something like this supposed to be common sense? Didn’t anyone teach them to be careful with credit cards?”

Don't Miss:

Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Financial Literacy Gaps Run Deep

While some replies scoffed at the idea that anyone could believe credit cards are “free money,” others said this misunderstanding is more common than people think. “No one taught me or prepared me for it,” one person admitted. “I was racking up a bill and paying off the minimum amount and had no idea what interest was.”

In the U.S., it’s not uncommon for banks to target young people with credit card offers as soon as they turn 18. “When I was in college, banks would set up a desk in the student center, usually staffed by attractive young women, and sign students up for credit cards,” one Redditor recalled. “Imagine handing a 19 year old a piece of plastic and saying ‘Spend as much as you want and you only have to pay $15 a month.'”

Trending: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

More Than Just Ignorance

A recurring theme was that it's not always a lack of knowledge, but a lack of impulse control and long-term thinking. “If I see something I want in a store and I know I can just whip out a card and take it home there and then, it’s hard to resist,” one commenter said.

Others blamed schools for failing to teach real-life money skills, saying that financial literacy classes were removed entirely or introduced far too early to make a difference. According to one person, while their school did offer a class in 9th grade, it came years before students had to apply that knowledge in real life.

Several people from outside the U.S. were stunned by how often Americans rely on credit cards. Others suggested that the system is designed to confuse. “Credit card companies make more money when people are financially illiterate,” they said.

See Also: Bezos' Favorite Real Estate Platform Launches A Way To Ride The Ongoing Private Credit Boom

Some Learn The Hard Way

Many shared personal stories of falling into credit card debt in their late teens or early twenties. “I had many friends who didn't see themselves living past their 20s and so thought credit cards were ‘free money,” one person said. “Capitalism is made to prey upon vulnerable people. And just like anything the easiest prey is the young, old, or infirm.”

Some saw credit cards as a tool for survival or opportunity. “I get back about $1,000 a year between my Amex and Amazon Prime cards,” one person said. “Again, you MUST pay off your balance each month to make it work. That's the only thing you have to do in order to earn free money.”

In the end, as one person put it: “Things that are obvious and common sense to an adult often aren’t actually innate behaviors, they’re learned… which means that they also need to be taught.”

Read Next: Forget Flipping Houses—This Fund Lets You Invest in Home Equity Like Wall Street Does

Image: Shutterstock