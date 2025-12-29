Daughter, 32, Says Mom Promised to Pay for Her Wedding but Funded Ex-Fiancé's Diner Instead

She watched her mom sell everything — her business, her house, her financial foundation — and invest it into a man's dream. A diner. A relationship that didn't last.

Now at 32, she's engaged, financially stuck, and trying to figure out how to tell her mother she resents her.

That's what prompted her call to "The Ramsey Show" in December. "How do I tell my mom I'm starting to resent her after some financial choices she's made?" she asked.

Her mother had once owned three physical therapy clinics and raised her daughters as a single mom. But five years ago, she sold her business and home to help her long-term fiancé open a diner — a venture that turned profitable quickly. The relationship didn't.

"They broke off the engagement, and she moved out earlier this year," the caller explained. Her mom's former fiancé is now buying out her share of the diner in monthly payments. But that money — she said — will take 15 years to fully come back.

And with it went the future her mother once promised.

"She's made promises to me and my sister about being included on a home purchase and planning a wedding," the caller said. "She had the finances to make her fiancé's dreams come true… but now where is that money for our dreams?"

In true Dave Ramsey fashion, his response was exactly what you'd expect from a man who's built a career telling people to stop blaming others for their money problems.

"You're 32 years old," he said. "You sound like an 18-year-old whining that your mommy didn't give you something."

Ramsey called her mom a "warrior princess" who built something from nothing, made one bad call, and lost big — not someone her daughter should be bitter at.

"She raised you girls from nothing," he said. "She built this thing out of the dirt with her hands. And then she lost it. You should be heartbroken for her. Mad at the twerp with the diner. Not worried about yourself."

The caller explained that she'd recently paid for her mom's 60th birthday trip. "And if you don't want to do that, that's fine," Ramsey said. "She's not obligated to pay for a 32-year-old woman's wedding as a single mom who lost her money to a bad relationship."

Co-host George Kamel agreed but offered a more measured way forward. "I think it's okay to communicate two emotions," he told her. "That you're mad and that you're sad. But mainly… sad for her."

He urged the caller to speak honestly, but respectfully — not to shame her mother, but to release the emotional weight and move forward. "You can honor your mother and have an honest conversation. Then move on."

Ramsey added, "Any expectation that she gives you money should turn into gratitude for what she's already done for you."

And the parting words? Simple, blunt, and unmistakably Ramsey. "Mom did good for a while," he said. "Then she messed up. And that's just Mom."

It's one thing to worry about the financial choices a parent makes, but at 60, her mother isn't looking for permission — and she doesn't owe her daughters a payout.

If the 32-year-old is serious about building a future, it may be time to stop waiting for her mom's money and start making her own plan. For big milestones like buying a home or budgeting for a wedding, consulting a financial adviser might do more good than replaying past promises.

