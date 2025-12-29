Wife, 32, Says Husband Let Her Pay The Bills While He Stashed Away $45,000 By Lying About His Income—Then Called $38 For Two Steaks 'A Waste Of Money'

They had one plan: build the life first, then the baby. And for a while, it worked. She and her husband, both 32, started dating at 19 and spent over a decade putting the pieces in place—careers, house, investments, a solid nest egg. The agreement was simple: once they had a child, she would stay home full-time. His brother had died as a baby in daycare, so the plan was non-negotiable.

That backstory—and everything that unraveled after it—was shared in a post on Reddit titled: "AITA for telling my husband that I am going back on our agreement and I don't care if he cries about it?"

But the emotions didn't come out of nowhere.

Don't Miss:

Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Two years ago, the couple had half a million in investments, multiple savings accounts, a home, and yes—even a boat. When she became pregnant, everything felt aligned. She left her job at five months due to a placenta abruption. He supported her recovery and pitched in heavily at home. Their daughter arrived healthy, and for a moment, things looked picture-perfect.

Then a routine phone call shattered it.

A health insurance rep mentioned that her husband's gross income was $10,920/month—far more than the $6,000 he'd been claiming. She checked his banking activity and found he was actually taking home around $8,500 a month and transferring everything over $6,000 into a personal account she didn't know existed.

He broke down when she confronted him, claiming he "just wanted something that was only his." But she wasn't buying it. "Please keep in mind that ALL of my money has ALWAYS gone into our joint account that he uses on a daily basis," she wrote. "So he is hiding money from me so he can have his own money, while plugging away at mine."

Trending: Bezos' Favorite Real Estate Platform Launches A Way To Ride The Ongoing Private Credit Boom

At that point, his hidden savings had reached over $45,000.

Just one week earlier, he'd refused to buy two steaks for $38, calling it "a waste of money."

That moment sealed it for her. "I told him I'm putting the baby in daycare and going back to work because obviously I need to safeguard myself if he is hiding away money," she explained in her post. "He instantly started crying (see above, daycare trauma), but I truly just don't trust him financially anymore. I no longer feel secure here. I said I changed my mind and I don't care if he cries about it."

The emotional pivot was raw—and Reddit didn't hold back.

"This isn't just lying," one commenter wrote. "This is financial control."

"I get wanting separate money," another added. "I do not get saying one thing and doing another."

What made the betrayal worse wasn't just the secret account. It was the context. They had made a mutual agreement. She had stepped out of the workforce to raise their newborn, fully trusting the financial plan they had built together.

And while she was counting dollars on groceries, he was tucking away $2,500 a month on the side—protected, hidden, and untouched.

See Also: Forget Flipping Houses—This Fund Lets You Invest in Home Equity Like Wall Street Does

A health insurance rep mentioned that her This kind of financial control isn't uncommon. A 2024 Bankrate survey found that 42% of adults in a committed relationship have committed some form of financial deception, often by hiding purchases, accounts, or income. Of those, over 85% said it negatively impacted the relationship. And for couples who've shifted to single-income households—like this one—the financial imbalance can make it even harder to untangle trust from money.

The couple had meticulously planned their future. Two years ago, they were sitting on half a million in investments. They bought a home. They bought a boat. They got pregnant after everything lined up. She left her job during pregnancy due to complications, trusting that the foundation they'd built would keep them both secure.

But that foundation had cracks.

She called him out. He cried. He said he "just wanted something that was only his." She told him it was too late for that. She's going back to work—and the baby's going to daycare.

He didn't just lie about money. He let her carry the weight while he tucked away $2,500 a month in secret. And when she asked for steak, he told her no.

"I said I changed my mind and I don't care if he cries about it."

Whether it's daycare trauma or not, a financial betrayal that deep doesn't get bandaged with tears.

'Til debt do us part.

Read Next: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Image: Shutterstock