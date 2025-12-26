Dave Ramsey Often Says 'The Borrower Is Slave To The Lender.' So Why Are Mortgages Acceptable While Car Loans Aren't? Here's What He Says

Zachary, a pastor from St. Louis, recently called into “The Ramsey Show” with a question that struck at the core of Dave Ramsey‘s philosophy: If borrowing is bad, why is it okay to take out a mortgage but not a car loan?

“I definitely agree with that principle in many ways,” Zachary said, referring to Ramsey’s repeated use of biblical verse Proverbs 22:7: “The borrower is slave to the lender.” But he was puzzled by what seemed like a contradiction. “[It] seems almost to betray that principle a little bit.”

Ramsey Admits The Contradiction

“That is a wonderful question,” Ramsey responded, acknowledging the inconsistency. “It is the only hypocritical advice we give on this show.”

Ramsey explained that while he personally hasn't borrowed money for anything, not even a home, since his financial collapse in his 20s, he makes an exception for mortgages in his advice because most people simply can't save up enough to buy a house with cash.

“Everything else I tell people on the show to do, I do exactly what I say to do,” he said. “On allowing people to take out a mortgage without me yelling at them, it’s the only time that my advice is inconsistent with my life.”

So why the leniency on mortgages but not cars?

It’s About What Builds Wealth

“I can pretty much talk you out of or call you stupid taking out a car loan,” Ramsey said bluntly. He pointed out that cars lose value quickly, interest rates are often higher, and there is no correlation between car loans and building wealth.

“Very few millionaires will tell you that, ‘Oh, the best thing I ever did was agree to borrow on a car because I needed a car,'” he said. “You’re just begging to be middle class the rest of your life financially, mathematically.”

On the other hand, many of those same millionaires did borrow to buy a home early on and then became debt-averse afterward. “Millionaires do tell us that they borrowed to buy a house many times and when they got it paid off, they never borrowed money again.”

Ramsey still urges people to pay off their homes as quickly as possible. “The shortest distance between where you are and wealth is debt freedom,” he said.

Budgeting Beats A Buffer

Zachary also brought up another point: As a new follower of Ramsey’s Baby Steps, he noticed there wasn't much emphasis on having a buffer in his checking account to avoid overdrafts.

“I almost thought there should be another Baby Step about creating a buffer,” Zachary said, recalling how he used to juggle credit card payments and barely had cash in his account.

Ramsey pushed back on the need for a large buffer. “That should be part of your budgeting,” he said. “You can put a $100 buffer in there if you want, but you don’t need any more than that. There’s nothing wrong with that. But you don’t need a $2,000 buffer because you’re incompetent at budgeting.”

Co-host John Delony chimed in, sharing his own experience. “My wife and I would make a budget and then we would check our checking account to see where we were,” he said. “We shouldn’t do that.” Ramsey interjected, “The checking account is not an indicator if you’re on your budget.”

Ramsey emphasized that consistency and discipline are key to changing behavior. “Give every dollar of your income a name before the month begins,” he said. “It takes about 90 days for that rewiring to completely occur.”

Zachary thanked the hosts and said the principles have helped him stay afloat as a low-income pastor with a family.

