Dave Ramsey Says Work From Home 'Doesn't Equal Work' – Says He Prefers to Work With 'Human Beings in the Building'

Dave Ramsey says he prefers working from an office with real people because he believes working from home doesn't deliver results.

Discussing the impact of the Great Resignation, a trend where Americans voluntarily quit their jobs en masse to seek better opportunities or retire, he said on "The Ramsey Show" that companies have repeatedly tested the work-from-home model and found that it does not yield results.

"The worker is now demanding that they work from home," Ramsey said. "That’s not going to work. It’s not going to work. It hasn’t worked. All of the data is in. And work from home doesn’t equal work getting done. We’re seeing major companies that thought they were going to go that way swinging back now again."

Ramsey said that he's faced criticism because he does not allow work from home at his company, Ramsey Solutions.

"We work from here with human beings in the building where we can see each other," he said.

‘Life's Too Short'

Ramsey said that the Great Resignation movement was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reminded millions of workers that life is too short to remain stuck in a job that does not pay well or reward their talents. He said companies that do not value their workers had the most to lose as employees preferred jobs where they are valued and their work matters.

"If you’re one of these companies with no soul, people aren’t going to come," Ramsey said. "You’re going to end up with a labor shortage. Because of the pandemic, they said life’s too short. They’re not going to go to work for a company where life’s too short. Again."

‘You Won't Fit In'

Ramsey said his company would benefit from this trend because he values talented and driven people. However, he said those who lack commitment and passion for their work do not stand a chance at the company.

"You won’t make it through the interview process, and if you did, you won’t fit in," Ramsey said. "This is how we do things, and not everybody needs to be a we. If you think having a degree in X automatically gives you a talent we should just pay for, nope, it's not going to happen."

Ramsey predicted the Great Resignation would be good for the economy. When people leave jobs they are unhappy with and move to companies where they are more motivated and productive, overall economic output would increase.

Ramsey said his company saw an influx of computer programmers after the pandemic because of balanced hours and work that matters.

"When they woke up during the pandemic, they didn't wake up thinking, ‘I hate my job,'" Ramsey said. "They woke up realizing a lot of people need their help, and they know that if they're in this company coding, it is going to make a difference."

