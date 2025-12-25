A $62K Wedding Called Off When Mother-In-Law Insists On Keeping Every Cash Gift From Her 300 Guests Plus Full Repayment Of Her $23K

A wedding collapsed after a mother-in-law insisted on keeping every cash gift from the 300 guests she invited, putting the total cost at about 80,000 Singapore dollars ($62,000).

The original poster wrote on the r/weddingdrama on Reddit that her mother-in-law believes the money belonged to her because she had previously given gifts at their events and viewed the returns as hers. The dispute unfolded in Singapore, according to the poster, who said the conflict pushed her and her partner to call off the celebration and postpone plans until 2027.

Why The Gifts Sparked A Breakdown

The OP wrote that her mother-in-law had loaned the couple SG$30,000 ($23,000) for the wedding and still expected full repayment, even if her guests' contributions exceeded that amount. The OP said the concern grew because the mother-in-law had invited 300 people — mostly relatives, church members, and friends — whose cash gifts could reach SG$50,000 or more.

The poster wrote that her own side had fewer than 100 guests and no financial support from her parents. She said the arrangement left the couple covering most of the SG$80,000 bill while the mother-in-law still expected full repayment.

Commenters focused on the imbalance and how it shaped the couple's options. "If I gave a monetary gift to a couple at their wedding and then found out a mother/mother in law took the gift for themself I would be livid," one Redditor wrote. Another commenter added, "Agreed! Who does this?"

How Angbao Tradition Added Pressure

The OP later expanded on cultural context. She wrote that many Asian weddings use ang bao — red envelopes filled with cash given instead of physical gifts. She said ang bao helps cover the meal cost, serve as a blessing for the couple, and offset overall expenses tied to the event.

According to the OP, the issue wasn't the custom itself but how the mother-in-law interpreted it. The OP wrote that her fiancé's mother argued that the ang bao from her 300 guests "belonged to her" because she had previously given those individuals gifts at their events.

However, the OP said the ang bao were intended for the couple, and handing over the full amount while repaying a SG$30,000 loan intensified the disagreement.

In an update, the OP wrote that her fiancé's sister stepped in and explained the financial imbalance. She said the mother-in-law became emotional, cried, and later said she no longer wanted the ang bao money. The OP wrote that she and her partner still declined further help to avoid future misunderstandings.

