She Promised Her Mom A Dream Car At Age 7. She Kept The Promise 20 Years Later, In A Way That Amazed Dave Ramsey. 'It's Out Of A Movie'

Angela from Wichita, Kansas, called into a recent episode of “The Ramsey Show” to share a heartwarming story.

As a kid in the 1990s, Angela made a big promise to her mom. Her mom had always loved the small, sporty two-seater Mazda Miata, but could never afford something so impractical. So, seven-year-old Angela told her mom she’d buy her one someday.

Childhood Promise, Adult Surprise

Fast forward a couple of decades. After a good harvest left her and her husband with a little extra money, Angela found a Miata for sale. But instead of just handing her mom the keys, she made the moment unforgettable.

“We left the for sale tag in the window, but we changed the phone number,” Angela explained on air. When they met up with her mom, they parked the car a few spots away. Sure enough, her mom noticed it and said, “I might be able to buy that Miata.”

She dialed the number, and Angela picked up. “It’s yours, Mom,” she told her.

Angela said her mom had just heard a song on the radio with the lyrics, “How do miracles just happen like that,” making the moment even more surreal. Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey was floored by the gesture. “I like the way you gave the gift as much as the gift,” he said. “That's pretty funny. Very creative,” co-host George Kamel added, “So creative. It’s out of a movie.”

Angela’s mom was around 72 at the time and still drives the Miata at 74. “She still calls it GG for God’s Gift,” Angela said. “She loves that car. I won’t say how fast she goes in it, but that’s kind of scary. She’ll remember that anniversary every year, probably for the rest of her life.”

Ramsey Shares A Similar Story

Ramsey then shared a touching story of his own. A friend of his grew up watching his dad give up a prized antique car because money was tight. His dad, a pastor, sold the car to feed the family.

Decades later, that same collector still had the car. Ramsey’s friend tracked it down, bought it back, and gifted it to his dad. “You talk about eyes leaking everywhere,” Ramsey said. “And the guy gave him a good deal because he figured out what he was doing.”

Both stories show that sometimes the best gifts aren't just about money, but about keeping promises, honoring loved ones, and adding a little creativity to make the moment last forever.

