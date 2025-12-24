Dave Ramsey Says Your 'Little Butt Should Eat at Home' If You're Poor—Not Blow $13 On A Meal You Can Cook For $4, Leftovers Are Reality Of Being Broke

Apparently, reminding people that cooking dinner at home is cheaper than grabbing takeout is enough to set the internet on fire. That's exactly what happened when "The Ramsey Show" posted a 10-second clip of co-host George Kamel giving a basic inflation-era tip during a live event: if you're broke, stop eating out.

It wasn't meant to stir outrage. But it did. And Dave Ramsey responded the only way Dave Ramsey knows how—with a flamethrower.

"I never dreamed, George, that you would actually post on Instagram that eating at home is cheaper than eating out—and you'd piss off half the nation," he said, opening what might be one of the most intense—and unapologetically mocking—rants of his career. The video was titled "Is This the Most Epic Dave Ramsey Rant Ever?" for a reason.

In the clip, Kamel says, "The average cost of a meal right now is $13. Eating at home? Four bucks. So when you eat out, you're spending 225% more." That post racked up over two million views between TikTok and Instagram—most of them, Kamel admitted, "hate watches."

Ramsey was floored by the backlash and didn't hold back. "We have now proven we're in a culture that is completely soft, coddled, raised by helicopter parents, and offended by almost anything," he said. Then came the headline-making line:

"Their little butt should eat at home when they're poor."

To Ramsey, the numbers weren't the real issue. The problem was that people were offended by the idea of saving money. He tore into what he saw as entitlement masked as financial hardship.

"You don't go out to eat and act like it's a human right," he snapped.

"It is entertainment and convenience. It is not economic. You never eat out based on economics—ever. And it is not an entitlement, you wimp."

From there, he mimicked the "treat yourself" crowd who say things like "my time is valuable," or "I deserve this." He scoffed at people justifying dining out with a YOLO attitude or acting like they were royalty.

"You eat at home. And then you eat the same thing again tomorrow night because it's called leftovers," he said.

That part wasn't just theory—he pointed to his own wife, Sharon. "She won't quit. Wears me out with leftovers to this day because she remembers being broke. This is not going to waste." He joked their fridge still holds things that are "83 years old" because Sharon refuses to throw out food they can repurpose. And even though they can afford to eat out now, he said they still live by the same principle: don't waste food, and don't spend like a fool.

This rant wasn't really about food—it was about financial discipline. Ramsey argued that eating out is a luxury, and if you're broke, it's the first one to cut. Critics flooded the comments arguing that cooking isn't always realistic—especially for overworked parents, shift workers, or those without a kitchen. But Ramsey didn't care. "Edge cases," as he sees them, are not the majority.

And the numbers are, in fact, on his side. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, over half of all U.S. food spending now goes toward food away from home, like restaurants and takeout. Multiple national estimates put the average cost of a restaurant meal around $13–$15, while a home-cooked meal usually costs $4–$6 per serving. So yes—his 225% markup math checks out.

Of course, not everyone has the time or access to cook every meal. But that doesn't mean a $13 meal is suddenly wise budgeting. As Ramsey put it, "Money comes from work. That's how you fix the broke problem, you little wussie."

And if you're still determined to grab takeout while living paycheck to paycheck? There's nothing wrong with wanting a treat—but there's something wrong with pretending it's a necessity. Better to build a little cushion first. Whether it's picking up a few extra hours, selling what you don't use, or finding ways to earn passive income—there are smarter ways to afford what you want without borrowing from your future to eat like a king today.

Just don't expect Dave Ramsey to co-sign your burrito budget.

Image: Shutterstock