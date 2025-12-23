Dave Ramsey Says He's 'Convinced' That 'You're a Whiner' If You Disagree With Him on Money Topics - Thinks He's 'Not Arrogant At All'

Dave Ramsey said his long track record in personal finance has given him confidence that those who disagree with him on money topics are wrong.

The personal finance expert said on "The Ramsey Show" that earlier in his career, he made a deliberate effort to "convince" his critics and would get upset when someone disagreed with him. But after selling millions of books and helping many people through their financial struggles, Ramsey believes that those who reject his core financial principles are mistaken.

"I’m pretty convinced now that on these money subjects, if you’re upset by what I say, it’s probably because you need to change," he said. "You’re a whiner if you don’t agree with me on this stuff, you’re what’s known as wrong."

‘You Are a Curse in Their Lives'

Ramsey said he is confident in his principles because he has done more personal finance coaching than "anyone else in the entire world." He finds it frustrating that many critics still try to persuade their friends not to follow his advice.

"Not arrogant at all, it’s confidence," Ramsey said. "There’s no one else on the planet that has gotten as many people out of debt, that has caused as many people to be millionaires. It’s pretty aggravating after all this time that some of you are still trying to convince your friends and relatives to do stupid stuff with money. When you do convince them to do stupid stuff with money, you’re causing them to be broke. You are a curse in their lives."

Ramsey pushed back against critics who say his advice is only for "broke" people and not for wealthy individuals. He said that rich people got wealthy by practicing the approach he promotes, which includes getting out of debt and living within means.

"You stupid twit, of course it’s good for rich people," Ramsey said. "How do you think they got rich? Doing this stuff. What an idiotic statement."

‘I'm Gonna Bust You For Your Own Good'

Ramsey also criticized those who believe paying off a mortgage should not be a priority. He said eliminating the mortgage payment helps you save money and gain financial freedom.

Ramsey said it is "weird" that people form strong opinions and cling to them stubbornly even when those beliefs produce no positive results for them. He warned listeners not to call into his show to defend views that are not producing results.

"If you’re stuck on stupid, don’t call me to argue with me about that, it won’t be good for you because I’m gonna bust you for your own good," Ramsey said. "You got to get unstuck, man, you can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. That’s the definition of insanity.

