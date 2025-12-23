Husband, 43, Says Wife Doesn't Work, Cook, or Clean — So He Asked If She 'Hypothetically' Made $300K, Would She Split Bills? She Said 'Never'

Most couples argue over real problems. He got laid off. She ran up the credit card. Someone's mom is living on the couch again. But this guy? He's spiraling over a joke.

A 43-year-old husband said his 39-year-old wife—who doesn't work, doesn't cook, and doesn't clean—was casually browsing $300K job listings when she joked she might end up outearning him. Instead of flinching, he leaned into the fantasy. "That'd be great," he said. "We could finally split the bills." Her response? A flat-out no.

"It was hypothetical," he wrote in a Reddit post, "but it still bothered me and it turned into a (mini) fight."

The original question was innocent enough: if you ever made more than me, would you split the bills 50/50? His wife's answer wasn't even vague. "She said she would contribute," he added, "but took issue with splitting 50/50. Said she would never do that, even if she made more."

The situation might be hypothetical, but the resentment is real—and so is the imbalance.

According to the husband, he currently earns over $200,000. His wife came into the marriage with $40,000 in credit card debt, which he asked her to work off before quitting her job. That job, which paid $100,000, disappeared in a round of mass layoffs. Since then, she's been unemployed, burned through severance, and started freelancing—but still wound up using credit cards to cover expenses.

Now he's covering the household bills solo—and, apparently, the housework too. In updates added later, he confirmed she doesn't cook or clean. "She says I like it OCD-level clean so it's my responsibility," he explained. "We used to both cook, but she doesn't like to cook anymore, so now it's just me. Although we get takeout a lot."

No kids. No plans for kids. No division of chores. Just one person carrying the financial and domestic load, wondering why a hypothetical question led to such a stark response.

That answer—her refusal to ever go 50/50 even if she made more—is what has him rethinking the dynamic.

"She has massive CC debt, doesn't work, doesn't clean and doesn't cook," one Redditor wrote. "This isn't your wife, she's your sugar baby."

Another said flat-out: "She doesn't work, she doesn't contribute financially, she doesn't contribute domestically, and maintains an entitled persona. The real question is, why are you with her?"

Others pointed out that hypotheticals often reveal deeper truths. One commenter said, "It showed you her thoughts and expectations… she expects you to provide for her no matter what."

And while not every couple follows the same financial blueprint, tension over money is more common than many want to admit. According to new data from Intuit Credit Karma, 28% of couples say they argue about money at least once a month, a number that jumps to 39% among Millennials. For some, it goes even further — 31% have broken up or thought about breaking up over finances, rising to 50% for Millennials.

It's not just about fights, either — it's about trust. Credit Karma also found nearly 4 in 10 admit to financial infidelity, like hiding debt or lying about spending. And 44% say they've hidden a purchase from their partner, with men more likely than women to do it, 51% vs. 38%.

Some couples pool money entirely, while others split based on income ratios or expenses. The "right" system depends on the relationship. But when one person flatly refuses to pitch in—even hypothetically—that can trigger deeper questions. Not just about money, but about fairness, effort, and the future.

"It was supposed to be a joke," the husband said. But the punchline hit a little too hard.

Image: Shutterstock