'Ambition Is Not Wrong' Dave Ramsey Says While Telling A 24-Year-Old Director Earning $170K That A Bigger Title 'Isn't Going To Make You Whole'

A caller named Michael from Los Angeles asked "The Ramsey Show" whether chasing a bigger title so early in his career made sense.

He said he earns $170,000 at age 24, loves his company's culture, but feels restless and ready for a vice president role within months.

Personal finance host Dave Ramsey listened as Michael described his drive and replied with a blunt reminder: ambition is not wrong, but a bigger title isn't going to make you whole.

A Rare Salary At A Young Age

Michael told the hosts he works in fulfillment and logistics, supporting large-scale e-commerce operations. Ramsey reacted with surprise, calling him a "unicorn" and pointing out that most people his age don't command that kind of income. Co-host John Delony echoed the praise, saying Michael must be exceptionally good at what he does to reach a director-level role so quickly.

Despite the success, Michael said he felt an urge for more responsibility, more influence, and a larger scope of work. He wondered if wanting to leave after only eight months signaled confidence — or impatience. The question wasn't about money alone. Michael said the role felt comfortable, but comfort worried him.

Why Titles Don't Fix Restlessness

Delony challenged Michael to slow down and unpack why he wanted a bigger title. When pressed, Michael admitted the desire wasn't strictly about status or pay but about learning, impact, and growth. Delony responded with a personal lesson, saying restlessness tends to follow people wherever they go.

He told Michael that the feeling of incompleteness doesn't disappear with a promotion, a new car, or even major life milestones. Left unaddressed, it simply reappears at the next level. Ramsey reinforced the point, saying a vice president title — or even becoming a CEO — won't deliver peace on its own.

Ambition Isn't The Enemy

Ramsey made a clear distinction: ambition, growth, and job changes are morally neutral. He said society needs driven people to solve big problems, especially in complex areas like supply chains. High pay and leadership roles, he added, aren't wrong or unhealthy by default.

The issue, Ramsey said, is motivation. Chasing advancement to feel whole is "bad medicine." He described ambition used that way as a moving target, promising satisfaction just one step ahead but never delivering it. Delony summarized it more simply: winning doesn't make you well.

Why Patience Can Build Better Leaders

Delony encouraged Michael to consider staying put longer — not to suppress ambition, but to gain wisdom. He said working through different seasons, including downturns and pressure cycles, builds judgment that titles alone don't provide. Watching how people lead during hard moments, he said, teaches lessons no promotion can replace.

Ramsey closed by affirming Michael's potential, calling him an impressive young professional. He offered one final caution: don't look for healing in movement. Career growth, he said, works best when it comes from clarity and peace — not from running away from restlessness.

