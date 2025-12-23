I Felt Poor 'Spending Only $100,' Says Stay-At-Home Mom — Husband Making $130K Responds With 'Maybe It's Time For You To Get A Job'

A stay-at-home mom's comment after spending $100 sparked a blunt response from her husband earning $130,000.

The original poster wrote on r/AITAH subreddit about how a routine mall trip led to a brief exchange that surfaced long-standing differences over money, work, and expectations in their marriage.

"You should've seen all those people with a lot of bags spending $800+ and here I was spending only $100, I felt poor," the OP's wife said after returning from the mall. "Well, if you feel poor, maybe it's time for you to get a job." She then went silent and walked away.

A Marriage Shaped By A Single-Income Choice

The OP wrote that he and his wife are in their late 30s and have been married for 13 years. He said she has been a stay-at-home mom for nearly their entire marriage, aside from a short period doing delivery work. The couple has two children, ages 14 and 11, with the older child not biologically his.

He wrote that when they were dating, his wife said she wanted to work, while he expressed a preference for a dual-income household.

After marriage, she chose to stay home so she would not miss time with the children as they grew up. The family lives in a low-cost-of-living city, and he wrote that the arrangement worked for years without significant conflict.

How Spending And Saving Are Managed

The OP wrote that he covers all household expenses. He also gives his wife $1,000 a month in discretionary "fun money," which he wrote is separate from bills, savings, and a designated fund for gifts. He clarified that his wife's mall visit was for personal shopping only.

He wrote that his wife now feels the monthly amount is no longer enough. While he said he could increase it, he prefers directing additional income toward investments. On the other hand, his wife often pushes to spend more and invest less.

The OP wrote that his wife often compares their lifestyle to friends who travel frequently or buy new cars. He pushed back on those comparisons, writing that many of those households have two incomes.

Reddit Reacts To Work And Perspective

The post drew thousands of comments. A redditor commented, "Guess who's not at the mall spending anything? Poor people. Her data set is flawed."

"My personal theory? She doesn’t need more money, she needs more to do. I’m not sure I could spend $1k a month in ‘fun' money," another added.

Other posters focused on perspective. A poster wrote, "I literally survive on a fixed income of not much more than her spending money. Maybe she doesn’t understand what being poor is really like."

