Dave Ramsey Says He 'Hated' His 'Crappy Life' When He Was Broke – 'Desperate and Freaked Out'

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey regularly talks about the days when he struggled financially and how those experiences shaped his journey from nothing to wealth.

Talking about the consequences of having more control in life on "The Ramsey Show," he recalled a time when he could not afford a decent car and felt no control over his life.

"I used to drive crap when I was broke and I was broke down on the side of the crappy road in the crappy car and my crappy life and I hated it," Ramsey said. "I hated it because I felt out of control and desperate and freaked out."

Ramsey said that after building wealth over the years, he now has more control over his life and can afford reliable cars that do not break down. He believes that when you have money, your true personality shows more clearly because wealth removes limits and resistance from others.

"It's so easy to be who you are in spades when you got a few dollars," Ramsey said. "You know you get to be who you are. Nobody bothers you on that."

‘I Really Want to Tell These People What To Do'

Ramsey shared how hard it is to step back from his adult children's lives because he is someone who likes to have control over everything. He warned overcontrolling parents that they should be "ready" for a difficult stage of parenting when they no longer have a say in their children's affairs.

"I don’t get a vote in their house and it pisses me off down inside," Ramsey said. "I really want to tell these people what to do. I’m just saying, it’s a human thing."

‘Don't Raise Useless Human Beings'

Ramsey said that one of the main things he has noticed while coaching wealthy people is that they constantly worry about how to prevent their money from "destroying" their kids because they are concerned that their wealth could end up spoiling their children. Ramsey said he advises parents to raise children who have empathy for others and know how to work.

"My answer is don’t raise useless human beings," Ramsey said. "Raise human beings who know how to work, who know how to sacrifice, who know how to serve, who are humble,not self-centered. They’re not entitled, they’re not brats."

