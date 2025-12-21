Wife Says Husband Gave Her $600 for Christmas — Then Blamed Her When She Didn't Know It Was for His Gaming Console

There's a big difference between gifting someone money and expecting it back in the form of your own wishlist. One woman found that out the hard way—on Christmas morning—when her husband decided $600 wasn't a gift for her at all. In his eyes, it was a budget… to buy him something.

The 29-year-old stay-at-home mom shared her story on Reddit, laying out the holiday disaster that left her embarrassed, confused, and reconsidering her marriage.

She used to work, but health issues meant stepping away. Now, her husband controls the money, giving her cash strictly for the house and kids. "I might borrow money here and there or try to figure something out if I needed essential stuff like hygiene products," she wrote. So when he handed her $600 as her Christmas present, it felt like a rare chance to do something nice for him—and maybe for herself too.

Don't Miss:

Deloitte's #1 Fastest-Growing Software Company Lets Users Earn Money Just by Scrolling — Accredited Investors Can Still Get In at $0.50/Share.

Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

Instead, it turned into a public humiliation.

At his parents' house, she handed him a wrapped box: a $180 pair of sneakers from his wishlist, in his favorite color. His reaction? "He looked extremely, extremely upset like he was about to blow up." Then came the accusation: "Why in the blue hell did you waste money… that's about the right price for a new gaming console." He didn't lower his voice. He said it in front of his parents.

She tried to explain. "I said it's all I could afford and I had other stuff I needed to buy." But instead of understanding, he lashed out again, calling her wasteful and irresponsible. When she reminded him she couldn't work due to medical issues, he ignored it. She even pointed out that he could've just bought the console himself—he has money. But he snapped that if he bought it, "he'd be judged for getting anything for himself."

Trending: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

What she got in return for the sneakers, the effort, and the thought? "You ruined Christmas," he said. Repeatedly.

Commenters were furious—not at her, but at him. One summed it up bluntly: "So his gift to you was the ability to buy him the gift he wanted??" Another pointed out the manipulation baked into the transaction: "He gave [original poster] the exact amount she'd need to buy the gaming console he wanted. So… not a gift for her at all."

More than one called it what it was: financial abuse. And they're not wrong.

According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, financial abuse occurs in 99% of domestic violence cases and often includes restricting a partner's access to money, preventing them from earning income, or forcing them to justify every purchase. The U.S. Office on Women's Health highlights that this type of abuse can be subtle—such as denying money for basic necessities like hygiene products, or making a partner feel guilty for spending anything on themselves.

See Also: Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.50/Share Round to Accredited Investors.

The woman explained she used the money not just for his gift, but also for their kids and relatives. "I argued with him about the kids' gifts as well since that matters too," she wrote. Meanwhile, she noted, he gave his mother and the rest of the family expensive gifts.

Commenters urged her to think beyond Christmas and consider whether this dynamic is sustainable—or safe. Many told her to look into disability programs, regain some financial independence, and talk to someone she trusts. One even linked resources from Women's Aid and Safe Horizon, organizations that help people recognize the signs of financial and emotional abuse.

She hasn't posted a follow-up yet. But if she does, thousands are rooting for her to realize: no gift is worth that kind of price tag.

Read Next: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

Image: Shutterstock