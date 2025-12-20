Their Boss Has A Ferrari And Bought A Lamborghini For His Teen Daughter. Employees? They Were Denied A Cost Of Living Increase

A Reddit post has sparked outrage after one worker shared how their company owner flaunts luxury while denying fair compensation to workers. The boss reportedly bought himself a Ferrari and gave his 17-year-old daughter a brand-new Lamborghini Urus. Meanwhile, employees were denied a cost-of-living adjustment and forced into a cheaper health insurance plan.

Workers Say They're Struggling While The Boss Flaunts Wealth

The employee wrote, “This man and his attorneys have the gall to deny us a cost of living increase and just switched our health insurance to United Healthcare to save a few dollars.”

One moment that particularly stung involved a coworker who died in a car accident. The company owner sent the widow a card with $50 in cash and a $50 gift card. The employees, by contrast, pooled $1,800 of their own money to support the grieving family.

“The employees contributed to the funeral and final expenses,” the poster added. “And he sent her $50 and a gift card.”

This touched off many responses from other workers with similar stories. One commenter wrote, “This happened at my husband’s old job. Everyone in the family got brand new cars, and they took away paid holidays and [paid time off]… they lost three people within a month.”

Another said they discovered their boss was sending offers on used Rolls-Royces on eBay, while refusing to increase pay.

Widening Gap, Shrinking Morale

The post resonated because it reflects a broader frustration among American workers. Many commenters noted that lavish executive lifestyles often come directly at the expense of employees.

“He isn't buying luxury cars despite not paying you and switching you to cheaper insurance,” one person wrote. “He is buying luxury cars because he's not paying you… That is your money.”

Another commenter summed it up like this: “Record profits are stolen wages.”

People shared stories of bosses who slashed hours, removed retirement contributions, and still found ways to upgrade their luxury lifestyles. Several said they were pushed to donate paid time off to terminally ill coworkers while the owners hoarded profits.

One person recalled, “Two weeks later [after saying he couldn’t afford raises], he bought a fully loaded Rivian R1T in cash.”

Calls For Change

Many called for unionizing or mass resignations. “Organize a mass quitting. With nobody giving notice,” one person suggested. Another added, “Striking is reasonable, but starting a competing firm with highly motivated team members is even better.”

Still, some felt hopeless, arguing that these issues are systemic. One commenter wrote, “This is 2025 USA in a nutshell.”

Whether or not anything changes for the workers in the original post, the message from the thread is that when employees are asked to sacrifice while their bosses flaunt obscene wealth, it's not just bad optics; it feels like a slap in the face.

