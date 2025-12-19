Dave Ramsey Says You Are 'Stupid' If You Think 'You're Going to Get Away With Using' Credit Cards For Free – 'You Are a Very Naive Individual'

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey regularly warns his followers against taking on debt and using credit cards, as he believes they pose risks to building long-term wealth.

Explaining the downsides of using credit cards and choosing them over cash on "The Ramsey Show," he said banks spend a fortune on aggressive marketing to sell credit cards to consumers. He believes it is unrealistic to think those cards will not end up costing customers anything.

"Credit card is the most aggressively marketed product in the history of humankind," Ramsey said. "Hundreds of millions of dollars a year is spent to sell you this product and then you’re so stupid that you think you’re going to get away with using it for free."

Ramsey said credit cards dull the impact of spending. When people pay with plastic, their brains don't fully register money leaving their hands, while paying in cash triggers the brain's "pain centers," making spending harder to ignore, he said.

‘You Are a Very Naive Individual'

Ramsey said we tend to spend 12% to 18% more when using credit cards and thinks it's impossible to "beat" credit card companies because they spend a fortune to influence customer behavior. He believes people put up defenses when companies try to sell them something aggressively, but when it comes to credit cards, they become gullible.

"If you think your credit card use, even if you’re paying it off every month, costs you zero, then you are a very naive individual that has been influenced by an industry that has spent more to influence you than any other industry in the history of the world," Ramsey said.

‘World's Worst Place'

Ramsey gave the example of a grocery store to explain how companies deliberately influence consumer behavior. He said stores design their aisles to tempt customers into buying more, making it hard to leave without picking up extra items.

"The world's worst place is the grocery store," Ramsey said. "They are the best marketers on the planet. The aisles are designed for you to buy stuff and when you use plastic at the grocery store, you have no idea what your grocery bill is, and you spend more."

‘Multimillionaire Troglodyte'

Ramsey said many people call him a ‘troglodyte’ for not using credit cards, but he believes this habit has helped him build wealth.

"This is a multimillionaire troglodyte you’re listening to," he said. "I started understanding that behavior affects your ability to build wealth more than all your little math tricks you think you see all the variables on."

