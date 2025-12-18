Dave Ramsey Says He Prefers His Dog To Most People, But He Doesn't Want People To Go $14,000 In Debt For New Hips In A Labrador

Dave Ramsey might love dogs more than most of us, but he still draws the line when it comes to racking up debt for vet bills.

“I truly prefer this dog to most people, I really do,” the personal finance expert said on an episode of “The Ramsey Show,” referring to his 12-pound Havanese. But despite his deep affection for animals, he urged listeners to put the dog's well-being first, not their emotions or financial fears.

Courage Sometimes Means Letting Go

“It becomes about us instead of the dog,” he said. “We spend $8,000 to keep the dog alive while the dog is suffering, and it’s not fair to the dog.” He admitted he's cried like a 12-year-old while putting down a pet, but he believes that requires more courage than letting the animal suffer just because “you can’t cry.”

Ramsey stressed that pet owners need to ask the hard question: is the animal fixable, or is the owner trying to avoid grief? If the condition can be treated and the animal will live a good life afterward, spending money might make sense. But his stance is straightforward: “Do I go $14,000 in debt to put new hips into a Labrador retriever? No, you do not.”

In another call from a listener five years ago, a man named Adam asked whether he should pay $1,000 for eye surgery for his 9-year-old Shih Tzu after already spending $400 at emergency vets. Ramsey sympathized but again came back to the same filter: “I want to make sure that this is about the dog, not about me.”

He acknowledged the emotional difficulty, saying, “I don't want to make that trip to the vet and not come home with my dog… but on the other hand, it’s not fair to the dog.”

Ramsey said that if a dog will live pain-free after treatment and you have the money, it may be worth it. But he warned against making irrational choices. “Sometimes people will pay a whole bunch of money to prolong an animal’s life three months, and that’s selfish on your part,” he said.

When Vet Bills Hit The Thousands

Ramsey’s advice is especially relevant as vet costs continue to climb. According to MetLife, some of the most expensive dog health problems can rival human medical bills. Treating intervertebral disc disease can reach $12,000, bloat can cost up to $8,000, and cancer treatments often exceed $8,000. Even more common issues like a cruciate ligament tear or broken bones can run $2,400 to $5,000 or more.

For chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease, the bills keep coming for years.

Ramsey's bottom line is to be kind, be realistic and be responsible. “It’s a dog, it’s not a human,” he said.

