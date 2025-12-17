Mom Of Four Wants To Skip Teacher Gifts. Dave Ramsey Says He's Never Bought Them Gifts, But Likes Giving The Garbage Man 'A Bunch Of Money'

A mom of four called into “The Ramsey Show” recently with a question many parents might be asking this time of year: Is it okay to skip giving Christmas gifts to teachers if you’re still getting your finances in order?

Kristin from Ohio explained that her kids have multiple teachers, plus other school staff like cafeteria workers and support personnel. “I understand and appreciate that they are hardworking professionals,” she said, but added that her family is still on Baby Step three of the Ramsey plan and money is tight.

Heartfelt Gestures Over Expensive Gifts

Co-host Rachel Cruze responded first. “I very, very much really appreciate our teachers,” she said, adding that teacher gifts became more of a priority for her after Baby Step three. Still, she reassured Kristin: “Honestly, people in this position, yes, do they love a nice gift? Absolutely. But also just a note and some cookies that you’ve made.” In other words, gratitude doesn’t have to come with a price tag.

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey, on the other hand, offered a more surprising take. “I love them and appreciate them. I’ve never given any of them a gift,” he said bluntly. “You haven’t. Mom did,” Cruze replied. “Did she really? I had no idea,” Ramsey said, clearly surprised. “Yes,” Cruze said, laughing.

Ramsey continued, “I’m generous. I like giving gifts, but that just wasn’t on my list. I like giving the garbage man a bunch of money. A big tip at Christmas time.”

Cruze offered some context: “I just think you were teaching [Financial Peace University] classes at the Holiday Inn. Mom was raising kids in elementary school. I think that was it.”

Despite his hands-off approach to teacher gifts, Ramsey agreed that small, meaningful gestures still matter. “That would not be a huge guilt trip thing for me,” he said, reassuring Kristin that her current financial focus should take priority.

The segment ended with a funny childhood memory from Cruze. She recalled her third-grade teacher, Mrs. White, receiving a copy of Ramsey’s book “Financial Peace” as a gift. Ramsey was quick to clarify. “That was your mother. I wouldn’t have done that,” he said. “That’s so much ego. I couldn’t do that. Here’s my book. If you need something to light the fire in the fireplace tonight, you can use this paper.”

In the end, both hosts landed on the same message: Appreciate your teachers, but don’t break the budget to do it.

