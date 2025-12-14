They've Been Supporting A Foreign Student Who Lies And Shows No Gratitude. Dave Ramsey Tells Her, 'This Is Your Last Semester. You're Gone'

A woman named Kelly recently called into “The Ramsey Show” to ask a tough question: How do you know when your financial help is no longer helping? Her family had spent $12,000 supporting an international student who, in Kelly’s words, had become “irresponsible, ungrateful,” and at times, dishonest.

From Trying To Help To Being Used

The support started with good intentions. The student had lost her financial backing, and Kelly’s family stepped in to help her stay in school and work toward a degree. “Our goal for her is to help her get a degree so that, you know, generations can change with that,” Kelly explained.

But things quickly began to unravel. The student failed the $300 English proficiency test three times, skipped out on the $150 online prep class Kelly paid for, and even forgot to bring her passport to the exam, resulting in more wasted money.

When it came to her insurance, the school added a $700 charge to the family's tab without any heads-up. Kelly said the student never told them, adding, “She didn’t come and say, ‘Guess what? My insurance isn’t good enough. You’re going to be paying $700 for that.'”

Kelly and her family were putting in far more effort than the student. “It feels like she’s not studying. She’s not appreciating,” she said.

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey was straightforward. “I’ll choose disappointment before I’ll choose violating principles.”

He advised Kelly to put a hard stop on the support. “I’m going to pick a number, and I’m going to let her know that at the end of that number, our support will end. That gives her a little bit of an off-ramp instead of just a sudden end to it today.”

One Final Semester, Then It's Over

Ramsey suggested giving her one final semester and budgeting no more than $3,000. “We’re going to cover this, and we’re going to give you this amount of money, and our support is ending at that point. Sorry,” he said. “This is your last semester. You’re gone.”

Ramsey emphasized that the family shouldn't give in to guilt, especially when it's replacing their values with resentment. “You would not tolerate this out of any other situation,” he told Kelly. “The only reason you’re still in this game is you’re guilted into it.”

In the end, Ramsey said this wasn’t about punishment or one last lecture. It was about setting boundaries, comparing it to underperformers in his company. “This didn’t work. We tried to do this, and it was not something that we’re participating in anymore,” he said. “We’re not going to make a big speech.”

Image: Shutterstock