'Selfish B*tch?' Dad Says His 34-Year-Old Daughter Abandoned Family After She Refuses To Hire Brother Facing Embezzlement Charges

A woman wrote that her father called her a "selfish b*tch" after she refused to hire her brother, who is facing federal embezzlement charges for allegedly stealing more than $200,000. She posted on the r/FoundandExpose subreddit, saying that years of financial support ended with a sudden demand for more help after she stepped away.

Family Celebration Turns Into A ‘Retirement' From Paying Their Bills

According to the original poster, she became her family's main financial support at age 24 after starting a tech consulting firm that grew quickly. She wrote that she paid her father's commercial lease for three years, covered her mother's surgery and physical therapy, and loaned her brother money for rent, car payments, and certifications he did not complete.

Don't Miss:

Missed Nvidia and Tesla? RAD Intel Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse — Just $0.85 a Share

Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

The OP said her parents later organized a dinner she believed celebrated her brother's new senior analyst job. Instead she wrote that her father stood to toast her "graduation" from financial duties.

She wrote that her father stood during dinner and thanked her for years of supporting the family, adding that her brother had finally "stepped up" and was ready to take over. He told her they were "graduating" her from all financial duties and called the dinner her "retirement party," saying they no longer needed her money.

OP added that she paid the $600 restaurant bill before leaving and blocked all their numbers except her father's for emergencies.

Trending: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Arrest, Charges And A Sudden Reversal

Three weeks later, the poster said her father called at 6 a.m. to report that federal agents arrested her brother at work. She wrote that investigators accused him of stealing from client accounts during his four-month role. According to her post, the arrest ended his job and left him facing possible prison time.

She added that her father asked her to pay for a lawyer, saying "family helps family." She said she refused and reminded him he had already celebrated her exit from financial responsibility. Afterward, the OP wrote that her brother's girlfriend left him and he moved home with their parents. Soon after, she said her father asked her to hire him at her firm "once this blows over." OP refused.

See Also: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

The poster said her father accused her of abandoning the family, while her mother said she was being vindictive over what she called a "silly party."

The OP said her brother later sent a text saying he had "hit rock bottom" and needed support, but she did not reply. She added that extended relatives urged her to help with legal fees. According to the post, her grandmother said she was disappointed in "the person" the poster had become.

Read Next: Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.50/Share Round to Accredited Investors.

Image: Shutterstock