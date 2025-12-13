Investor Who Reached $10K/Month in Dividend Income in 10 Years Shares His Portfolio: 'The Strategy is Be Disciplined. Everything Else Is Just Numbers'

Elevated inflation and volatility in AI stocks are driving investors toward stable companies that provide consistent payouts. Investors are moving into industries that offer steady cash payouts as their risk appetite shifts, Bloomberg reported recently, citing investment research company 22V Research.

Last month, a Redditor shared his dividend income details and portfolio on r/Dividends, a community of dividend investors with 246,000 members. The investor said he achieved his monthly dividend income goal of $10,000 after roughly 10 years of consistently investing in the stock market.

The Redditor said he's "far from retirement" and works for a state university. His portfolio screenshots showed his monthly dividend income stood at about $12,400. He said his total portfolio worth was about $1 million.

"I've been dollar cost averaging for 10 years," the investor wrote. "The strategy is be disciplined. Everything else is just numbers."

Let's take a look at some of the top holdings in the portfolio.

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (CBOE: BTCI) provides investors access to exchange‑traded products with direct exposure to Bitcoin. The fund has a distribution rate of about 27% and pays monthly.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) exposes investors to Nasdaq 100 companies and generates income by selling covered call options on the index.

NEOS Gold High Income ETF

NEOS Gold High Income ETF (CBOE: IAUI) provides investors with direct exposure to gold by investing in gold exchange-traded products. The fund has a distribution rate of about 12% and pays monthly. It's up 11% so far this year.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (CBOE: SPYI) is a high-yield covered call ETF that pays monthly dividend income. It invests in some of the top S&P 500 companies and generates extra income by selling call options on stocks. SPYI has a dividend yield of about 12%.

Some of SPYI’s biggest holdings include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) , Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) , Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) , Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) , Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL)) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) .

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSE:CSHI) fund invests in short-term Treasury bills and generates additional income by selling and buying put options on the S&P 500.

