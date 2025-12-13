A Couple Owes $115K On A Camper And $50K On A Truck. Dave Ramsey Is In Shock As He Uncovers More Troubling Details: 'Holly Jesus!'

A young woman named Ashton called into “The Ramsey Show” to get help with a financial mess they got into last year. Their story left personal finance expert Dave Ramsey visibly shocked.

They Don’t Even Live In It Anymore

The couple, who were 24 when they made the purchase, bought a fifth-wheel camper for $115,000, thinking the payments would be cheaper than apartment rent. “Holly Jesus,” Ramsey exclaimed when he heard the number, but that wasn’t the end of surprises as the couple also owed $50,000 on a truck.

Ramsey asked if they were still living in the camper. The answer made things worse. “No, we do not,” Ashton admitted. “My mom has a rental house that became available, so we live in the rental house now. Now we’re stuck with a camper and truck.”

“We’re going through the Baby Steps and we’re trying to figure out if it’s worth keeping the pay down until it’s out of the upside down or to sell and then pay on the upside down,” she added.

Things spiraled further when the numbers came out. They owe $115,000 on the camper, but it’s only worth about $90,000 now. And if they went back to Camping World, the same place that sold it to them, the offer was just $63,000.

The camper isn't small either. It has a washer and dryer, a king-size bed, and is described as a massive fifth-wheel. Combined, the couple earns about $145,000 a year.

Ramsey couldn't believe they were approved for that kind of financing at 24 years old. “And they loaned you $115,000 on a camper,” he said in disbelief.

On top of that, they owe $50,000 on the truck, which is currently worth around $42,000 on trade-in. When co-host John Delony heard the figures, he burst out laughing. “I’m laughing with you, not at you, Ashton.” “No, no, I’m laughing at myself too,” she answered.

Ramsey laid out the tough truth: the camper is losing value faster than the loan balance is going down. “The longer you wait to sell the camper, every day that you wait, the spread between what you owe and its value gets wider,” he said.

He told them to sell both as soon as possible, but not to take a lowball offer like the one from Camping World. “We’re gonna sell this truck as soon as we can get close to what is owed on it,” he said. “And that way the hole’s not too big on either one of them that you got to pay back.”

Despite the rough numbers, Ramsey offered a hopeful path: if they get serious, they could be debt-free in 18 months.

Image: Shutterstock