'I Don't Know How Much Longer I Can Keep Doing This,' Says 52-Year-Old Attorney As $600K Debt And A 65-Year-Old Husband's Tech Spending Pile Up

A 52-year-old attorney said rising debt and years of her husband's tech spending have pushed her toward a breaking point. She recently told the "I Will Teach You To Be Rich" podcast that the strain has grown unmanageable.

"I don't know how much longer I can keep doing this," she said, explaining that stalled habits and rising balances leave the couple overwhelmed even with a strong household income.

A Marriage Struggling Under Unmatched Financial Roles

Imani and Michael, 65, earn $268,000 a year and have been married for 24 years. They told financial coach and host Ramit Sethi their debt includes a mortgage, a home equity line of credit, a 401(k) loan and about $126,000 in high-interest consumer balances.

Imani said she tracks every dollar and feels embarrassed by how far behind they are. Michael admitted he spends freely on electronics and has never planned financially.

Sethi said their pattern reflects a parent-child dynamic that develops when one partner manages most responsibilities and the other disengages. He added that the strain often affects trust and communication. The couple said they tried multiple budgeting systems and coaching sessions over the years, yet none produced lasting change.

Emotional Tension Builds As Debt And Avoidance Persist

Imani said the debt makes her "want to cry and scream and fight," and added she is angry at Michael and herself.

When Sethi asked whether Michael believed he would die with debt, he replied that avoiding that outcome "is going to be a stretch." At one point, Imani considered walking out of the house with her youngest son because she felt exhausted by the financial pressure.

Their exchanges show how spending habits fuel conflict. When Imani questioned a Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) purchase, Michael admitted he "deflected" and offered unclear plans to replace the money.

Sethi said the exchange revealed Imani stepping into an investigator role while Michael responded like "a young boy," and he added that this parent-child pattern creates resentment on both sides. Michael acknowledged he rarely thinks long term and said, "I don't think I've ever planned anything in my life."

Imani told Sethi she feels responsible for holding their finances together and worries that Michael, already at retirement age, may not be able to step away from full-time work. She said carrying most of the financial load has left her worn down.

Upbringing, Military Structure And Long-Term Drift

Michael said money was never discussed in his childhood. His 20 years in the military created a structured environment where housing, pay and routine were predetermined.

After leaving service, he said the transition to complete freedom led to years of spending without a system. He also described impulsive purchases, including buying vehicles during major life events.

Imani grew up in a household defined by budgeting and saving. She said she maintained strong habits until marriage, parenthood and shifting work demands weakened her discipline. Combining accounts, she added, contributed to spending that felt out of control and limited their ability to adjust when expenses rose.

Image: Shutterstock