'Your Business Sucks' — Dave Ramsey Goes Off On A Caller Making $25K With $250K In Debt. 'You're Making A Dollar An Hour'

A recent episode of “The Ramsey Show” got intense when Brett from Michigan called in to ask a simple question: Should he pay off his mortgage before his wife’s student loans, given his deep fear of becoming homeless again? But what followed was a financial gut-check from Dave Ramsey that left no room for cushioning the reality.

Caller Reveals Mountain of Debt and Business Struggles

Brett shared that he and his wife are sitting on nearly $250,000 in debt. “Most of it resides in our mortgage and her student loans,” he said, with both loans hovering around $108,000 each. The rest includes a few thousand in credit card balances, a mower loan for his lawn care business, and the remaining balance on a trailer they're trying to sell.

Don't Miss:

The ‘ChatGPT of Marketing' Just Opened a $0.85/Share Round — 10,000+ Investors Are Already In

Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

When Ramsey asked what the trailer was listed for, Brett responded, “We have it up for sale for 40 [thousand] right now.” Ramsey quickly advised lowering the price and finding a new realtor: “You need a realistic price and you need to get rid of that dad gum thing yesterday. Even if you took 30 [thousand] for it, it puts 30,000 toward all this debt.”

As the conversation turned to income, things took a sharper tone. Brett’s wife earns a steady $60,000. Brett earns around $25,000 to $30,000 a year from a seasonal lawn care business that he said struggled due to staffing issues last summer.

That didn't sit well with Ramsey. “You got to get this thing in gear. Your business sucks,” he said. “You are not making any money. You’re starving to death. You’re making a dollar an hour and you’re working your legs off.”

Trending: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Fear Of Homelessness Rooted In Childhood Trauma

Brett admitted his fear of being homeless again stems from a traumatic childhood. Ramsey acknowledged the pain, but urged Brett not to let fear dictate financial decisions.

“What happened when you were a child has no bearing on what happens to you as an adult unless you repeat exactly the same patterns,” Ramsey said.

He added that Brett's financial anxiety is likely being fueled by irrational fear, not facts. “The facts are you two make close to $100,000 a year in Flint, Michigan. The facts are you only have $108,000 owed on your mortgage. Very reasonable. You’re not going to be homeless. That is an irrational fear.”

Co-host Jade Warshaw stressed that emotional responses tied to past trauma often feel real but can distort present-day thinking. “He’s doing things that he knows he shouldn’t be doing and he’s starting to feel the effect of it,” she said.

See Also: Deloitte's #1 Fastest-Growing Software Company Lets Users Earn Money Just by Scrolling — Accredited Investors Can Still Get In at $0.50/Share.

The Path Forward

Ramsey laid out a plan: list debts smallest to largest, start budgeting and make aggressive efforts to generate income. That includes either fixing the business or walking away from it.

Ramsey shared his own backstory of bankruptcy and financial collapse, recalling how he and his wife turned their lives around by adopting a mindset of “never again.”

“Never again is American Express going to call my house unless it's a wrong number,” he said. “Never again am I doing business with a large bank… Never again am I going to be beholden to idiots and buttholes like I was.”

Ramsey told Brett to adopt the same attitude. “Quit borrowing money. It puts you back in that mode again. Never again.”

Read Next: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Image: Shutterstock