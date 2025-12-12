41-Year-Old Worth $1.5M Hesitates To Marry After 7 Years, Saying He Fears Losing What He Built — 'I Don't Want To Give That Up'

A caller named Dan from St. Louis said he feels torn after seven years of dating his girlfriend. He told "The Ramsey Show" he has built significant wealth through his business and now worries marriage could put what he earned at risk.

"I don't want to give that up," he said. His hesitation led the hosts to ask why he still doubts the future of the relationship.

Why His Wealth Shapes His Fear

Dan said his financial life changed in the last five years. He told co-hosts John Delony and Jade Warshaw that he owns his home, cars, and business outright, avoids loans, and values independence. He estimated his net worth at about $1.2 million to $1.5 million, adding that much of it is tied to the company he started.

Delony said Dan's hesitation suggested deeper trust issues. "No, actually I didn't. No, I didn't get burned at all through my ex. I actually got burned through my parents, okay, and it's still kind of ongoing in a sense," Dan responded when Delony asked whether his fear came from a previous marriage. He said those experiences shaped how he views major commitments.

As the conversation continued, Warshaw asked whether he believed his girlfriend lacked the same approach to work or debt. Dan said she works hard, but said he holds himself to high standards shaped by the personal-growth teachings he follows.

What He Wants Versus What He Feels

Dan said he wants to travel the world and live freely. He said he worries marriage could limit some of those choices. Warshaw described how travel within marriage can work as a shared experience rather than a divided lifestyle. Delony added that he has met wealthy people who felt isolated without someone to share life with.

Dan said the fear of losing assets still weighs on him after "working my ass off." Delony replied by asking, "Give it up to who?" and questioned whether Dan believed his girlfriend would wrong him. Dan said she would not. Delony then asked why he held on to a story built around loss when the relationship continued through the years he built his wealth.

Warshaw said she listens for how partners talk about each other's strengths. She told Dan she had not heard him describe how his girlfriend balances him or adds to the relationship. Dan said they raise children from previous relationships, and both sets of kids are nearly grown.

Where The Relationship Stalled

Dan said his company has outgrown his home and he needs a commercial shop. He wants to move to Tennessee or Texas and said his girlfriend hesitates unless they are married. He said he understands her concern, but the change would involve moving four nearly grown children.

Delony said that hesitation revealed a deeper divide. He said Dan's behavior showed he did not trust her or see a shared future. Warshaw added that marrying to facilitate a move would not be healthy. Delony told Dan to "let her go," saying keeping the relationship attached to fear would create more strain.

Image: Shutterstock